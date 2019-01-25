KnowBe4 Named a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Awareness Computer-Based Training Software

Recognition based on number of reviews and overall user ratings on Gartner Peer Insights

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, FL, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it was named a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Software.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognizes high customer-rated companies. Since starting Gartner Peer Insights in October of 2015, they have collected more than 120,000 customer reviews across over 320 markets. In a growing number of markets, Gartner has collected enough data to help their clients with a top-level synthesis of which vendor products are the most valued by customers in a given market. This synthesis takes into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. Customers that have an overall rating of 4.2 or higher, and at least 50 published, verified reviews in a given timeframe are named a Customers’ Choice.

“We’re very happy to be recognized as one of the top vendors in the security awareness training market by customers on Gartner Peer Insights,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “We have the highest number of reviews compared to any other vendor in this market, with a 4.8 out of 5 overall rating*, which we believe shows that our customers truly value our product. We also think that this distinction says a lot about us doing the right thing as an organization because it’s the actual users of our security awareness training and simulated phishing software who are giving such positive reviews.”

KnowBe4 was also recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for security awareness computer-based training for the second consecutive year.

With over 1,200 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights and a 4.8 overall rating*, KnowBe4 has at least triple the number of reviews of any other vendor in this market. A few examples of recent reviews include:

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Disclaimers

*Reviews and ratings are current as of January 25, 2019. Reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest integrated security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 23,000 organizations worldwide. Founded by data and IT security expert Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness of ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to security awareness training. Kevin Mitnick, internationally recognized computer security expert and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design KnowBe4’s training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations worldwide trust KnowBe4 to mobilize their employees as their last line of defense.

Number 96 on the 2018 Inc. 500 list, #34 on 2018 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany and offices in South Africa and Singapore.

