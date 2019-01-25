“Relam investment” join hands with “Serve you” In Pakistan.

Sultan Lootah “ Relam Investment along with Serve you will maximize the growth of technology investment in Pakistan”

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Represented by Mr. Sultan Ali Rashed lootah - Chairman and MD of Relam investment and Mr. Shabbir Hussain Ghulam Nabi - CEO of Serve you , Relam investment signed today an agreement to start a new partnership in the fast emerging Pakistani market. The agreement underlined several areas of investment opportunities in the field of technology through blockchain, Fintech, shared economy, big data, services and other trending technologies. The agreement also focuses on building a long term investment strategy in areas such as retail, logistics and food security.In addition, the agreement will introduce new technologies to the Pakistani market such as T-hub “A full fledged trading platform” ,eWallets and services apps. Relam Investment will also give access to Relamstar accelerator program so that pakistani entrepreneurs can get a chance to participate in it “ www.relamstar.com”.Sultan Lootah said on this occasion “ We in Relam investment saw the emerging growth in Pakistan through the power of their youth human capital” he also added “We the visionary leadership in the Pakistani government we in Relam investment believe that we can enrich our investment in Pakistan and empower it with partnerships with Pakistani businesses such as serve you.From his Side Mr. Shabbir Hussain Said “Serve you through its vast experience will create the best platform for Relam investment to grow in Pakistan. Together with Relam, Serve you will be creating opportunities that will have a positive impact on the economical growth of Pakistan, create jobs and support technologies and entrepreneurs throughout the republic.The agreement will also allow all Relam sister companies such as vault group to provide other services to the Market in Pakistan.About Relam Investment:Relam Investment L.L.C was founded in 2018 through a partnership between Vault Investments L.L.C, a diversified investment company established in 2012, based in Dubai, and MIG Holdings, an investment group based in Vietnam, to take both companies exposure to wider investment opportunities and increase the scope of investments geographically through a diversified sector investment approach.Relam now focuses on investments in Vietnam, U.A.E, India, United Kingdom, Turkey, Egypt along with big interest in growth in Far East, South East Asia and the Americas.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.