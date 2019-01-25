AMD Strengthens Senior Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced multiple organizational changes focused on strengthening the company’s senior leadership team and accelerating growth.



AMD will unify all sales operations under Darren Grasby, senior vice president and chief sales officer. Grasby will now lead the global sales and go-to-market activities across all product lines, channels and regions. Previously, Grasby was responsible for worldwide sales to PC manufacturers and channel partners.

AMD has hired industry veteran Sandeep Chennakeshu into a new position as executive vice president of Computing and Graphics responsible for the company’s high-performance PC, gaming and semi-custom businesses. Chennakeshu brings extensive semiconductor experience, a deep technology understanding from a systems and software perspective, and extensive general management experience. He has spent the last 30 years serving in multiple senior engineering and executive roles at Ericsson, Freescale, Sony and Blackberry.

As the datacenter business continues to grow in importance for AMD, Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Group, will now have responsibility for all AMD datacenter products across both CPUs and GPUs.

AMD is promoting Mark Papermaster to executive vice president and CTO in recognition of his leadership in driving the technology vision and roadmap execution of the company.

“2019 marks an important inflection point for AMD as we prepare to launch our next-generation high-performance 7nm products,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. “I am excited to strengthen and align our leadership team around our customers and end markets to sharpen our focus on continued growth and market share gains.”

Supporting Resources

View AMD leadership team biographies and organizational chart



and Become a fan of AMD on Facebook



Follow AMD on Twitter

About AMD

For more than 45 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Sarah Youngbauer

AMD Communications

(512) 602-3028

Sarah.Youngbauer@amd.com

Laura Graves

AMD Investor Relations

(408) 749-5467

Laura.Graves@amd.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.