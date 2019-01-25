cPacket and Cisco Systems Provide Visibility for Next-Gen Virtualized Branch Offices

cPacket Adds Network Visibility Capabilities to Cisco ISRv Virtual Router on Cisco ENCS and NFVIS Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- cPacket Networks , a leading provider of next-generation network performance monitoring and packet broker solutions, today announced an integrated visibility solution with Cisco Integrated Services Virtual Router (ISRv) running on Cisco Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) and Cisco Enterprise NFV Infrastructure Software (NFVIS) for the virtualized enterprise branch offices. The solution is being demonstrated at Network Function Virtualization Seminar TECSPG-2300 at Cisco Live, Barcelona, Spain on January 28th.



Cisco ENCS brings Cisco compute and routing technologies together optimized for the enterprise branch offices running Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). With Cisco NFVIS, branch services including routers, firewalls, wireless controllers, and SD-WAN can be completely virtualized. By virtualizing and abstracting the network services from the underlying hardware, VNF can be managed independently and provisioned dynamically. This provides flexibility, service agility, and operational consistency through software across various network elements while simplifying operations, saving time, and costs.



Running as VNF on top of Cisco ENCS/NFVIS, cPacket visibility tools including cClear-V provide a proactive business-ready view of each branch office for IT teams while at the same time, provide troubleshooting capabilities for reducing the mean-time-to-resolution. cPacket’s product architecture, augmented by integral analytics, makes it ideal for troubleshooting network issues, analyzing network performance to anticipate future problems, and planning capacity for expansion.



“CIOs across financial, retail, and other enterprises are increasingly more conscious about how to increase operational efficiency and return-on-investment to be more competitive and streamline IT with mainstream business transformation initiatives. The cPacket and Cisco Enterprise NFV solution makes IT teams’ job easier, efficient, and economic,” said Brendan O’Flaherty, CEO of cPacket Networks.



Rapidly deployable throughout the distributed enterprise, cClear-V provides a single-pane-of-glass management, without the need for dedicated server hardware. cClear-V allows real-time acquisition of key performance indicators from cPacket monitoring probes running as VNF on Cisco ENCS/NFVIS. With cClear-V, network operators can deploy the functionality they need at network locations where it’s needed to monitor traffic and analyze issues remotely. This can be particularly effective for resolving SLA disputes with a service provider. For analysis of suspicious traffic, the cPacket visibility suite is also integrated with the Cisco security stack (firewall, web filtering, IPS/IDS, and DNS) which is an integral part of the ISRv router.



“TCP applications particularly suffer across the WAN. cPacket’s visibility tools provide proactive metrics such as application visibility, TCP response-time, round-trip time, and retransmits. cPacket’s advanced machine-learning algorithms can provide a predictive view for a week ahead. This provides a business-readiness view to the IT team or managed service provider from anywhere,” said Ron Nevo, CTO of cPacket Networks.



cPacket’s integrated visibility solution with Cisco ISRv allows IT NetOps and SecOps personnel to take advantage of a single, integrated workflow that allows for real-time monitoring or analysis of the branch traffic from a single vantage point to deploy, manage, and secure branch networks from anywhere, anytime. To learn more, visit www.cpacket.com .

About cPacket Networks



cPacket Networks delivers visibility you can trust through network monitoring and packet brokering solutions to solve today’s biggest network challenges. Our cutting-edge technology enables network and security teams to proactively identify issues in real-time before negatively impacting end-users. Only cPacket inspects all the packets delivering the right data to the right tools at the right time and provides detailed network analytics dashboards. Whether you need greater network visibility for security tools or performance monitoring tools, our solutions are designed to overcome scalability issues and reduce troubleshooting time. The result: increased security, reduced complexity, with lower costs, and a faster ROI.



Based in Silicon Valley, CA, cPacket enables organizations around the world to keep their business running. Leading enterprises, service providers, healthcare organizations, and governments rely on cPacket solutions for improved agility, higher performance, and greater efficiency. Learn more at www.cpacket.com , the cPacket blog , or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

