Rare Posters Auction #77, February 24th, will feature rare examples by Mucha, Haring, Warhol, Toulouse-Lautrec, Frykholm

A wide selection of important and timeless prints from heralded artists will be in Poster Auctions International’s Auction #77, slated for Sunday, February 24.

From beloved masterpieces to rarely seen iterations, this auction is bursting with 435 lots, to include lithographs, maquettes, oil paintings, and rare books, with estimates from $1,000 to $150,000.” — Jack Rennert

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. –– A wide selection of important and timeless prints from heralded artists such as Steven Frykholm, Keith Haring , E. McKnight Kauffer, Alphonse Mucha , Edward Penfield, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec , Andy Warhol and many others will be in Poster Auctions International’s Auction #77, scheduled for Sunday, February 24th.The Rare Posters Auction will be held online at posterauctions.com, and in PAI’s gallery, at 26 West 17th Street in New York City. The auction will begin promptly at 11 am EST.“From beloved masterpieces to rarely seen iterations, this auction is bursting with 435 lots,” said Jack Rennert, president of Poster Auctions International, Inc. “These include lithographs, maquettes, oil paintings, and rare books, with estimates ranging from $1,000 to $150,000. The offerings are suited to the newly inclined and seasoned collector alike.”Notable in the catalog are full, rare collections, such as Steven Frykholm’s Herman Miller Picnic: 20 Posters – a delightful mid-century modern foray expected to command $14,000-$17,000; the lively Collection of 37 Polish Circus Posters (est. $5,000-$6,000); and Alphonse Mucha’s renowned four prints from The Seasons (est. $60,000-$70,000).Sixteen additional Mucha works will be presented, including Bières de la Meuse (est. $25,000-$30,000), Job (est. $20,000-$25,000), a small format La Plume portion of the Plume et Primevère set accompanied by a hand-signed dedication (est. $12,000-$15,000); and the complete two-sheet of the rare Moravian Teacher’s Choir (est. $12,000-$15,000).Also up for bid will be posters from Henry de Toulouse-Lautrec, to include classics like Aristide Bruant Dans Son Cabaret (est. $60,000-$70,000); and a hand-signed, dedicated Jane Avril (est. $100,000-$120,000). Rarities include a variation of Débauche, printed on silk in an edition of three, the only one known to be hand-signed (est. $50,000-$60,000).Fans of Modernism will be treated to the dizzying and instantly recognizable drawings of Keith Haring, with works such as Keith Haring at FUN Gallery (est. $1,000-$1,200); The Montreaux Jazz Festival (est. $1,200-$1,500); and Absolut Vodka (est. $1,700-$2,000).The Haring selections will be appropriately offered alongside Andy Warhol’s Bank/RCA Color Scanner (est. $1,200-$1,500) and their collaborative Rain Dance (est. $1,000-$1,200), with Roy Lichtenstein, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Yoko Ono. The experimental art scene of downtown New York City will feel very much alive at PAI’s Auction #77.Sold will be rare posters for The Beatles’ films All This and World War II (est. $3,000-$4,000) and The Concert for Bangladesh (est. $1,500-$2,000), featuring hand-signed autographs by members of The Beatles, as well as Bob Dylan, Leon Russell, Elton John, Tina Turner, Rod Stewart and Peter Gabriel. Also certain to delight Beatles fans will be an Italian announcement for Yellow Submarine, which is expected to hit $1,700-$2,000.E. McKnight Kauffer’s sensational use of line and color can be found in his elegant images for American Airlines (est. $1,000-$1,500), and his ambitious Underground / Power for the London Underground, which has a pre-sale estimate of $12,000-$15,000.Further domestic delights will include Edward Penfield’ Save Wheat and The Girl on the Land (each est. $1,200-$1,500); as well as five posters for Harper’s (each est. $800-$1,500); and rare prints of Buffalo Bill in performance and film (range: $1,200-$6,000).Rounding out just some of the auction’s anticipated highlights are works by Cappiello and Chéret, classics of early transportation, propaganda posters from around the world, and a wide selection of the best and most interesting Art Nouveau and Art Deco posters.Pubic viewings will be held daily, from February 8th thru 23rd. For more information, visit www.posterauctions.com or www.rennertsgallery.com . Or, you may call the gallery at (212) 787-4000. The 180-page, full-color catalog is available for $40. Call to order one.Jack Rennert, president of Rennert’s Gallery / PAI, is the world’s foremost authority on rare original poster art and is the author of over a dozen books on the subject, including the catalogue raisonée for the ‘father’ of modern French poster art, Leonetto Cappiello.# # # #



