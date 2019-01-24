Hoyer Statement on Senate Republicans Voting to Continue the Trump-McConnell Shutdown

“After refusing to hold votes on reopening government for more than a month, Senate Republicans voted to continue the Trump-McConnell shutdown today, irresponsibly ignoring the suffering of millions of Americans who are being impacted. At the same time, the Senate also rejected President Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion in funding to build his wall, making it clear that the Congress will not support an ineffective wall. The President must now accept that the only way forward is to reopen government and pay federal employees, and then both parties can negotiate a measure to ensure our borders are secure.”