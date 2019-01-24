Heat Holders Announces the Gift of Warmth for Valentine’s Day

Leading thermal brand offers the perfect products to create a cozy gift basket

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- January 18, 2019— Perfect gift options for Valentine’s day from Heat Holders® — the beloved brand that continues to Make Life Warmer. With a wide variety cold weather accessories including blankets, hats, gloves and the world’s warmest socks, you can give your loved one the gift of warmth and comfort this Valentine’s Day.The Heat Holders® Oversized Throw is soft and cozy, made with Heatweaver® fleece. It will keep your loved one warm on the coldest of days, perfect for two to share the love! Personalize your gift by selecting the perfect color blanket for your loved one or their living space.It is no secret that with winter come cold feet! Heat Holders® make the warmest socks! Shop our extensive collection to choose from lounge socks to those designed to enjoy the winter outdoor! Get the special woman in your life the cutest Valentine’s Day gift from our exclusive ladies’ heart collection.Heat Holders is committed to keeping all people warm this winter. Men’s, women’s and children’s products are available in multiple sizes and colors and can be purchased online and with select retailers. Give the gift of warmth and comfort this holiday. For more information, please visit www.heatholders.com About Heat HoldersOur company was established in 1947 in England. At that time the company used to trade yarn. The last few decades our company has been manufacturing, importing and distributing socks. We established our North American office in 2010 and ship domestically from within USA. Heat Holders® were developed by our talented product development team in house. The challenge was to make a sock that would be the warmest sock ever and comfortable and practical to wear in daily life. It wasn't easy, but our team came up with Heat Holders® in 2008. Since then we have sold more than 20 million pairs worldwide and our distribution continues to grow. For more information please visit, www.heatholders.com # # #



