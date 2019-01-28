eLeaP Ranked “Top 10 Most User-Friendly LMS” for the 3rd Year in a Row by Capterra, Gartner

For the third year in a row, eLeaP has been named to the top 10 most user-friendly Learning Management System software list by Capterra, a Gartner company.

E-ID has been defined by technical, business prowess, rock-solid performance, creativity, and service that have been eLeaP's hallmark. Our successful delivery would not be possible without eLeaP.” — Steven M. Sebestyen, e-ID Training LMS Administrator

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telania, LLC. announced today that its cloud-based eLeaP Learning Management System platform has once again made the list of Top 10 Most User-Friendly Learning Management software by Capterra, an online service that helps companies find the best software solutions.President Don Weobong had this to say about Louisville-based eLeaP, “First of all, ' What is LMS ?' It's a tool to help organizations streamline their training operations. Wow! For an unprecedented third year, eLeaP has been awarded the highly coveted top-10 most user friendly LMS platforms. We are humbled and promise our customers and supporters to continue working hard to make them proud. Thank you Capterra!”.Capterra determines who makes the list by examining 3 factors: ease of use, customer service experience, and customer reviews. View the Top 10 User-Friendly Learning Management list here: https://www.eleapsoftware.com/top-10-most-user-friendly-lms/ Since its launch in 2003, eLeaP has remained dedicated to continually growing to meet the needs of the ever-changing technology landscape. eLeaP makes it easy for businesses to deliver on-demand training that encourages their employees to learn. The system allows businesses to streamline their training process and meet rigorous compliance requirements.With eLeaP, if you have any issues, whether it’s uploading content before your launch or trouble logging in a user, you can trust that a real, live human is available to help quickly solve your problem. Steven M. Sebestyen, e-ID Training LMS Administrator, had this to say, “Our company has been defined by the technical and business prowess, rock-solid performance, creativity, and service that have been eLeaP's hallmark. Learning content is made valuable only by its ease of use. Our successful delivery would not be possible without eLeaP's proven products, exemplary team, and ‘customer first’ philosophy.”eLeaP conveniently integrates with other software products using API, Single Sign-on and custom integration. Many HRIS systems and ERP platforms require this kind of integration. With eLeaP, we have simplified this IT-intensive process, allowing our clients to implement their LMS instance quickly and efficiently.A leading innovator in the eLearning industry, eLeaP continues to meet the training demands of large companies, with a price that still meets the budget of small start-ups. Check out their full range of solutions including:eLeaP Standalone LMS – for delivering the right training at the right time to solve tough business challenges• eLeaP Enterprise LMS – for managing multiple locations and instances of the LMS• eLeaP eCommerce LMS – for selling digital content using simple or complex pricing• eLeaP White Label LMS – for HR, PEO, Consultants to expand their core offering without the headache of managing servers, IT, software• eLeaP Content Library System – 900+ full motion video course content to solve business challenges and engage your teamFor more information or to try a free trial, visit their website: https://www.eleapsoftware.com/ eLeaP comes with a full-service customer support team as well as an extensive library of training videos and support documentation to enable anyone to quickly get up to speed creating and delivering content in no time.About Capterra: Capterra is the world's leading free software discovery and reviews platform, where organizations of all types and sizes start their search. Founded in 1999, Capterra was acquired in 2015 by Gartner, Inc. Capterra.com features the largest online collection of software user reviews and research across hundreds of categories. Every year, Capterra helps millions of buyers find the right software solutions for their business.

eLeaP Top-10 LMS



