Avnu Alliance Announces Adamson Systems Engineering as New Professional Audio Member

BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beaverton, OR – January 24, 2019 – Avnu Alliance , an industry consortium enabling open, standards-based deterministic networking welcomes Adamson Systems Engineering as a new member to the organization’s pro AV segment, directly supporting the segment’s Milan initiative, first announced at InfoComm 2018. Milan is a standards-based, user-driven deterministic network protocol based on audio video bridging (AVB) for professional media, that assures devices will work together at new levels of convenience, reliability and functionality. Created and maintained by Pro Audio market leaders in the Avnu Alliance, Milan is the first tangible solution for promising deterministic, reliable, and future-proof delivery of networked media.At NAMM 2019, Adamson also announces the release of their first AVB product, the CS7p point source enclosure, the first entry in a new generation of loudspeaker technology. Beginning with the CS7p, the new CS-Series family of products will be the world’s first mobile loudspeaker to feature on-board Class-D amplification, DSP, and Milan-ready AVB network endpoints.“Adamson is excited to be among the first Avnu members to develop product that are Milan-ready,” said Morten Lave, Network Architect for Adamson. “We strongly support the mission of the Avnu Alliance and the Milan protocol – the organization’s commitment to developing solutions that support network interoperability and directly address market-required needs are in line with the work we are also trying to achieve here at Adamson in creating networked audio products that are fully redundant and easily manageable. We believe that Adamson and Avnu will be successful collaborative partners for our market.”“We’re thrilled to welcome Adamson as a new member of Avnu’s pro AV segment,” said Gary Stuebing, Avnu Alliance President. “They are well-known in the industry for developing loudspeakers that deliver the latest technology and their contributions to the Milan initiative are already having a large impact on the success and future of this new protocol. We welcome their extensive insight and expertise and feel that they will be an excellent addition to our growing roster of leading companies in pro audio.”In celebration of the release of the CS7p, Adamson is holding a press conference at their booth, Booth 17516 at NAMM on Thursday, January 24th at 4pm.Learn more about Adamson online at https://www.adamsonsystems.com/ and Avnu Alliance at https://www.avnu.org About Avnu AllianceThe Avnu Alliance is a community creating an interoperable ecosystem of low-latency, time-synchronized, highly reliable networked devices using open standards. Avnu creates comprehensive certification programs and test plans to ensure the interoperability of networked devices. The foundational technology enables deterministic synchronized networking based on IEEE Audio Video Bridging (AVB) / Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) base standards. The Alliance, in conjunction with other complementary standards bodies and alliances, provides a united network foundation for use in professional AV, automotive, and industrial control segments.Press ContactCaster Communications, Inc. 401-792-7080Alex Crabb alex@castercomm.com cell: +1-401-318-3339Alex Gil agil@castercomm.com cell +1-703-282-8963



