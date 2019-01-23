Porsche invests in US start-up "Urgent.ly"
Platform for mobility and roadside assistance
. Investment in artificial intelligence:
The US start-up's platform supports roadside assistance services in North America, Europe and Asia. Using artificial intelligence and geo-location, Urgent.ly connects drivers, service providers and automotive manufacturers in real time, thus coordinating the best and fastest help in the event of a breakdown. This means that, from the very beginning, the customer is provided with transparency regarding the location (exact to the second) and the expected arrival time of the roadside assistance provider. In the USA, more than half of all roadside assistance providers are already connected to the platform, which serves around 45,000 networked vehicles.
“Urgent.ly is an innovative platform solution which impresses with its speed and transparency. It is also internationally scalable. We are convinced that it can help increase customer satisfaction levels in critical situations,” says Kilian Sauerwald, Director Aftersales Region and Market Development at
“The support of our investors confirms our strategy and business model. We are aiming to create a range of services for the mobility and roadside assistance industry which meets the expectations and requirements of our customers,” says Chris Spanos, CEO and co-founder of Urgent.ly. “We look forward to continuing to advance our connected services across the global automotive, insurance and mobility markets.”
Amongst the latest investments there has been the Berlin-based start-up Gapless. Their blockchain-based solution allows customers to digitally manage their vintage vehicles, including the entire history, and to share it with other users in a forgery-proof way.
