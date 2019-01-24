Public Transport ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems) Markets in Europe and North America, 2022: Market in Expected to Reach € 3.3 Billion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Transport ITS in Europe and North America - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market value for ITS deployed in public transport operations in Europe was 1.40 billion in 2017. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0 percent, this number is expected to reach 1.96 billion by 2022. The North American market for public transport ITS is similarly forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent from 0.95 billion in 2017 to reach 1.37 billion in 2022.



The researcher is of the opinion that the market for ITS in public transport is in a growth phase which will continue throughout the forecast period. A growing awareness among public transport providers of the various benefits of ITS along with increasing demands from travellers for convenience and accessible real-time information contribute to a positive market situation.

A group of international aftermarket solution providers has emerged as leaders on the market for public transport ITS. Major providers across Europe and North America include Canada-based Trapeze Group and Germany-based INIT with significant installed bases in both regions. IVU is a major player primarily in the German-speaking part of Europe and has also expanded to North America. Clever Devices and Conduent hold leading positions on the North American public transport ITS market. The latter is also an international provider of fare collection systems. Additional companies with notable market shares in North America include Routematch, Cubic Transportation Systems and Avail Technologies.



Examples of major vendors on national markets in Europe include ENGIE Ineo and RATP Smart Systems which hold leading positions in France, as well as Vix Technology which is an important provider on the UK market. Other significant players include the Spanish groups GMV, Indra and Grupo ETRA, French Thales, Italy-based PluService, Atron in Germany, Scandinavian FARA and Consat, and the Austria-based companies Swarco and Kapsch PublicTransportCom.

Volvo Group is moreover a notable player from the vehicle OEM segment. Public transport stakeholders are increasingly realising the need to invest in integrated mobility capabilities in order to stay relevant as providers of urban mobility, said Levi stling, IoT Analyst. Enabling these services, which seamlessly connect multiple modes of transport operated by a diverse set of public and private actors, will thus constitute a key success factor for public transport ITS providers in the coming years.



Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on vehicle fleets and public transport utilisation in Europe and North America.

Comprehensive description of the public transport ITS value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 69 aftermarket ITS solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from public transport vehicle brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2022.

This report answers the following questions:

How is public transport organised and managed?

What is the geographical structure of public transport fleets in Europe and North America?

Which are the leading international and regional providers of aftermarket public transport ITS solutions?

What offerings are available from vehicle OEMs?

What impact will the launch of standard factory installed on-board computers from the OEMs have on the market?

Which drivers and barriers are affecting the market for public transport ITS solutions?

How are the regulatory developments in Europe and North America affecting the public transport ITS industry?

How will the public transport ITS industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:



List of Figures



Executive summary



1. Public transport in Europe and North America



1.1. Modal split of passenger transport

1.2. Bus fleets and public transport utilisation

1.3. Market shares for bus and coach OEMs

1.4. Rail-borne public transport modes

1.4.1. Trams and light rail

1.4.2. Metro

1.5. Organisation and contracting in public transport

1.5.1. Legal framework in Europe

1.5.2. Legal framework in North America

1.5.3. Organisational forms and regional differences

1.6. Major public transport operators



2. ITS technologies and solutions



2.1. Public transport ITS infrastructure

2.1.1. Vehicle segment

2.1.2. Roadside segment

2.1.3. Backoffice segment

2.1.4. Traveller segment

2.1.5. GNSS segment

2.1.6. Network segment

2.2. Public transport management

2.2.1. Planning and scheduling tools

2.2.2. Computer aided dispatch systems

2.2.3. Traffic signal priority

2.2.4. Depot management

2.3. Traveller management

2.3.1. Passenger information

2.3.2. Entertainment

2.3.3. Fare payment

2.4. Driver management

2.4.1. Driving data registration and analysis

2.4.2. Eco-driving schemes

2.4.3. Video-based driver monitoring

2.4.4. Insurance risk management

2.5. Vehicle management

2.5.1. Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

2.5.2. On-board security solutions

2.6. Business models and strategies



3. Market forecasts and trends



3.1. Market analysis

3.1.1. Market value forecast

3.1.2. Regional markets

3.1.3. Major vendors

3.2. Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1. Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2. Regulatory environment

3.2.3. Competitive environment

3.2.4. Technology environment

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.3.1. ITS and telematics industry players

3.3.2. Automotive industry players

3.3.3. Telecom industry players

3.3.4. IT industry players

3.4. Future industry trends

3.4.1. ITS adoption to grow alongside general IT maturity

3.4.2. Open architectures altering the ITS value chain

3.4.3. Public transport stakeholders embrace integrated mobility to stay relevant

3.4.4. Mobile devices assume multiple important roles in the ITS infrastructure

3.4.5. Public transport stakeholders invest in autonomous vehicles & electromobility

3.4.6. Data analytics to drive service improvements



4. OEM products and strategies



4.1. Daimler

4.2. Iveco

4.3. MAN Truck & Bus

4.4. Scania

4.5. Volvo Group

4.6. New Flyer

4.7. Gillig

4.8. Alexander Dennis

4.9. VDL

4.10. Van Hool



5. Aftermarket solution providers



5.1. International

5.1.1. Conduent

5.1.2. ENGIE Ineo

5.1.3. GIRO

5.1.4. INIT

5.1.5. IVU

5.1.6. Siemens Mobility

5.1.7. Thales

5.1.8. Trapeze Group

5.2. Germany and Eastern Europe

5.2.1. Atron

5.2.2. DILAX Group

5.2.3. i-Cell

5.2.4. ICOM

5.2.5. Kapsch PublicTransportCom

5.2.6. Moovel (Daimler)

5.2.7. Nettropolis

5.2.8. PSI Transcom

5.2.9. R&G

5.2.10. Radcom

5.2.11. Ridango

5.2.12. Scheidt & Bachmann

5.2.13. Tri Star Group

5.2.14. UTI

5.3. France, Benelux and the UK

5.3.1. 21st Century Technology

5.3.2. Actia

5.3.3. Comatis

5.3.4. GreenRoad

5.3.5. Hanover Displays

5.3.6. Lumiplan

5.3.7. Maestronic

5.3.8. Masabi

5.3.9. MiX Telematics

5.3.10. Omnibus

5.3.11. RATP Smart Systems

5.3.12. Simpliciti

5.3.13. Vix Technology

5.4. The Mediterranean

5.4.1. GMV

5.4.2. Goal Systems

5.4.3. Grupo ETRA

5.4.4. Indra

5.4.5. Leonardo

5.4.6. Link Technologies

5.4.7. Metatronix and Digigroup Informatica

5.4.8. PluService

5.4.9. Swarco

5.4.10. Tecmic

5.5. The Nordics

5.5.1. Consat Telematics

5.5.2. FARA

5.5.3. Fltcom (Telia Company)

5.5.4. Hogia Public Transport Systems

5.5.5. Icomera (ENGIE Ineo)

5.5.6. Pilotfish

5.5.7. Thoreb

5.5.8. Traffilog

5.5.9. TriNorth Solutions

5.5.10. Trivector System

5.5.11. Vehco

5.6. North America

5.6.1. Accenture

5.6.2. Avail Technologies

5.6.3. Clever Devices

5.6.4. Cubic Transportation Systems

5.6.5. Ecolane

5.6.6. ISR Transit

5.6.7. Luminator Technology Group

5.6.8. Moovit

5.6.9. Routematch

5.6.10. Swiftly

5.6.11. Synovia Solutions

5.6.12. TransLoc (Ford)

5.6.13. Zonar Systems (Continental)



