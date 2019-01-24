Trucks Plus USA Emerges as the Leading Supplier Of Used Cars And Trucks

Trucks Plus USA is the only eastern Washington dealer with nationally certified pre-owned inventory.

Distribution channels:

YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, USA, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trucks Plus USA is the premier destination for powerful trucks and cars in the Union Gap, WA area. Since 1990 they have helped drivers find the biggest, most powerful used trucks in Yakima WA on the market to meet their needs.When asked about their service, the spokesperson responded “We have everything from fully customized trucks to the SUVs. Choose from all the popular models, including the Ford F-150, Dodge RAM 1500, Chevy Silverado 1500 and many more. Each and every used cars in Yakima WA are hand-selected for our inventory, because at Trucks Plus USA only the very best will do for our customers,”.They also offer financing option for their customers.The spokesperson also continued, “No matter what your credit situation is, our specialists can help tailor a finance package to fit your needs. Our experience with a wide variety of financial institutions helps us provide financing for all credit levels. To get started, just complete our secure online credit application. We'll help you get pre-approved, making it even easier for you to shop for your next vehicle.”Contact Trucks Plus USA who have used car dealerships in Yakima WA to get online pre-approval for financing.“Let our team show you the Trucks Plus USA difference with a visit today. We can help you find the best used cars in Yakima WA for your budget and help you get approved for financing. At Trucks Plus USA we make it easy,” concluded the spokesperson of Trucks Plus USA.Enjoy fresh coffee and free Wi-Fi while you browse! Stop by and see Trucks Plus USA today.About Trucks Plus USA:With over 20 years of experience, Trucks Plus USA has been supplying used cars and trucks at affordable prices. They help you find the best truck or SUV for your budget and help you get approved for financing. To know more, visit https://www.trucksplususa.com/ Contact Details:Contact Name: Steve HahnAddress: 3500 Main Street, Yakima, Washington, USA, 98903Phone Number: 5092254045Email Id: Twhtie@stevehahns.com###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.