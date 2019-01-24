Redefining Customer Loyalty Program for Small Business Owners

QR Scanner Rewards - Loyalty App Customer Loyalty App - QR Scanner Rewards Retail Revolution - Customer Loyalty Program

A new retail marketing tool for small businesses to connect with their customers. The QR Scanner Rewards App, aims to bring a Retail Revolution to users.

SG, SINGAPORE, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connectupz, a tech startup company based in Singapore, launched the QR Scanner Rewards app that is specifically tailored for small business owners. It is now available on iOS and Android QR Scanner Rewards is a functional and effective marketing funnel tool with customizable loyalty rewards and customer relationship management (CRM) features. The QR Scanner Rewards app hopes to bring a new retail revolution that will reward customers for the things they already do everyday and bring more visibility and sales for merchants, creating a win-win solution like never seen before.Made specifically for small business owners and retail merchants, the mobile app works as a tool to scan the QR code of the merchant loyalty card which captures details such as the customer and the stamp awarded which is all compiled at the merchant dashboard analytics. Best of all, they are offering this tool as a freemium product which allows anyone to create a Free merchant account to start off. The developers have also designed the platform to grow with the merchants with affordable pricing for all the tiers.Connectupz aim, is to give all business owners the ability to reward their loyal customers with customized rewards to suit their needs in just 4 simple steps. Setup is a breeze for any merchant, with the easy to use pre-loaded reward templates such as ‘Buy 5 Get 1 Free’ or ‘30% Off Your Next Purchase’ just to name a few. This App is also carefully tailored to suit merchants across all business industries. The uniqueness of the QR Scanner Rewards App, is that it allows participating merchants to advertise their business and rewards to users of the App, thus increasing sales opportunities and brand awareness.“With research showing that 84% of consumers are more likely to choose a retailer with a loyalty program, it is important for small business owners to have a scalable loyalty rewards program that is able to grow together with their needs,” said Vijay, Founder of ConnectUpz.The QR Scanner Rewards App is designed to be functional and rewarding for its users. It functions as a regular QR code reader and allows users to collect rewards from nearby merchants as well. The App displays the merchant locations within the country, and its distance using GPS, so that it’s relevant for the users.About ConnectupzConnectupz is a loyalty based CRM tool for businesses to connect with their customers. Using the QR Scanner Rewards App, merchants get a functional and effective marketing funnel tool with customizable loyalty rewards and customer relationship management tools. The aim is to reward customers for their daily purchases and bring more visibility and sales for merchants.

Loyalty Rewards Program to Increase Sales and Awareness



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.