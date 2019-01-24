Reliance Trading Co. Limited – US Markets - Earnings Reports Continue to be released

Earnings Season Continues This Week

Thursday is gearing up to be another busy earnings day as a handful of mega-cap names release their financial results later today.

Before the market open, American Airlines, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Freeport-McMoran, Jetblue Airways and Union Pacific are scheduled to release their earnings reports.Tech titan Intel, Coffee giant Starbucks, Alaska Air, Discover Financials, E*TRADE Financial , Norfolk Southern and Western Digital are set to report after the closing bell.American Airlines earnings will be in focus among investors after the company slashed its outlook for Q4 two weeks ago. The airline cited a slowdown in domestic demand for the weaker guidance. Analysts polled by Bloomberg are expecting earnings of $1.02 per share on $10.95 billion of revenue for American Airlines.Furthermore, the ongoing shutdown has been cited as having a material impact on rival Delta, so investors will be plugged into the earnings conference call at 7:30 a.m. ET for any additional information on how the shutdown may have affected American Airlines.Additionally, a key theme that investors will be expecting to hear from Starbucks's earnings report is whether or not the company saw any drag on its China business. Goldman Sachs downgraded Starbucks less than two weeks ago on concerns that the economic slowdown in China would impact the sales. Starbucks is expected to report earnings of 65 cents per share on $6.49 billion in revenue during Q4.



