IDEAL MRI CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN WACO

Ribbon-Cutting Marks Unveiling of State-of the-Art, Outpatient Medical Imaging Facility

WACO, TX, USA, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --• Waco startup aims to reduce cost of care and empower patients with fixed, affordable and transparent MRI pricing at $497 or less• Prioritizes the patient by providing luxurious experience, cutting edge GE MRI suite, and expert radiologist physicians• Uses technology to improve patient convenience, e.g., online scheduling, text alerts and electronic access Ideal MRI celebrates its official grand opening next week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new 1500 square-foot imaging facility at 2816 Marketplace Drive, in Central Texas Marketplace. Ideal MRI is the area’s only patient-centric imaging facility offering fixed, transparent pricing along with exceptional quality and innovative technology.A ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, marking the official opening of the imaging center.Ideal MRI uses only state-of-the-art, American-made GE technology and high-field digital scanners with advanced features, just like those found in hospitals. Every MRI is read by top-rated, board certified, subspecialist physicians, and it will never cost more than $497, which covers the cost of the scan, all materials including contrast, and the radiologist report and results. Ideal MRI will be an in-network provider for most insurances and health plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.“My partners and I wanted to create an imaging facility that puts patients in control of their care,” said Dr. Carl Miller, one of the owners. “Getting MRIs used to be time consuming, expensive and impersonal. At ideal MRI, we understand that patients have choices when it comes to their health, and that includes MRIs. We wanted to provide a better choice. We knew that we could provide exceptionally high quality and a great patient experience all at an affordable price.”Ideal MRI offers flexible hours to get patients in and out quickly; patients can choose to schedule an appointment online or by phone, or simply walk in and get a text message when the scanner is available. Reports and full results are available electronically within 24 hours (or sooner in emergencies).Ideal MRI is well appointed and designed for comfort. The clinic is located in Central Texas Marketplace, which allows patients to stop in while running errands, and avoid medical complexes altogether. Patients listen to their favorite songs from Pandora or Spotify during their scan. Special arrangements can be made for patients who are claustrophobic. MRI technologists stay close by throughout the appointment to make sure patients are comfortable and walk them through the process, step by step.Ideal MRI is the brainchild of a group of physicians that specialize in medical imaging. They saw that corporate imaging centers and hospitals were charging patients high fees for medical imaging, but were not providing a comfortable or convenient experience. In fact, the hospitals and imaging centers didn’t seem to care about patient budget or patient experience at all. They knew they could do better, and ideal MRI was born to give patients an option that doesn’t force them to choose between affordability, quality and convenience.For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit ideal MRI or call 833.433.2567.About ideal MRIIdeal MRI is a startup founded in 2018, and is only available in Central Texas. Ideal MRI is a family and physician owned small business, 100% focused on providing top quality care to our patients. Our owners include Baylor alumni and Scott & White alumni. For more news and information on ideal MRI, please visit www.idealmri.com Contacts:Carl Miller, MDcarl@idealmri.comAl LeBlanc, Directoral@idealmri.com# # #



