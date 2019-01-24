Tennessee Werewolves Release “American Dream”

Rocking veterans partner with up-and-coming trio for new album

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country Rockin family trio, The Tennessee Werewolves, are excited to have released their new album “American Dream”. With new tracks and special guests, this is an album you do not want to miss.The Tennessee Werewolves are excited to team up with special guests for their latest studio album, Guest appearances for the upcoming release include Rob Caggiano of Volbeat and Kenny Olson of Kid Rock.The Tennessee Werewolves pride themselves on being a family affair. The band includes Angel Mary on lead vocals and guitar, Christian Wolf on vocals and drums, and Antoine Wolf on vocals and bass guitar. Make no mistake this is a family tradition.The band’s name was inspired by Johnny Cash’s song “Beast in Me”. This sparked the band to record Folsom Prison Blues, recorded at the Cash Cabin and co-produced by John Carter Cash It fittingly features Rob Caggiano on lead electric guitar and rocking blues notes from Kenny Olson“American Dream” is available on all major music platforms including Spotify , iTunes and Google Play. Keep up with Tennessee Werewolves on Instagram Facebook , and Twitter.Catch their West Coast appearance at Winter NAMM in Anaheim and the famous Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles on January 26th at 9:30 pm. Also performing will be Raelyn Nelson, Granddaughter of Willie Nelson.Praise For Tennessee Werewolves“A new family trio bringing their rebel yell to the music world”“They are making their debut with a sound they proudly own.”“If 70s Rock and Outlaw Country, had a baby you would name it….. THE TENNESSEE WEREWOLVES!”



