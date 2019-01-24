Registration Open for 2019 New Frontiers in 3D Conference
Exclusive one-day scientific meeting to discuss practical applications of innovative 3D-cell and organ-on-a-chip technologies to be held April 25, 2019 at MIT
The one-day scientific meeting, to be held April 25, 2019, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, will include sessions on organ-on-a-chip networks, scalable disease modeling platforms, alternatives to animal testing, and predictive drug safety screening, with invited speakers from AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and MIT. Additional speakers will be selected from attendee abstracts submitted for podium presentations, with abstracts for consideration due by March 25, 2019. The registration fee, which includes access to a full day of scientific sessions and discussion, as well as a networking reception and meals, is $299, with an early registration discount available to participants who register before March 25.
InSphero Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Patrick Guye, who helped shaped this year’s conference program and has served on scientific advisory committees for similar conferences and working groups that seek to benefit the broader research community, says, “We are witnessing a convergence of new technologies and methodologies that will revolutionize drug discovery. This New Frontiers in 3D conference offers an international forum to explore how we can effectively harness and apply these emerging technologies, while developing best practices that push the bench closer to the bedside.” The program committee is selecting speakers who are at the forefront of their fields to share their experiences working with organ-on-a-chip systems, scalable 3D cell-based assays, and complex in vitro models that more closely replicate the complexity of healthy and diseased human biology. All participants will be encouraged to voice opinions and actively contribute to the discussion.
