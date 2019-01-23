There were 19 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,495 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on Venezuela

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement this evening on Venezuela: 

“The people of Venezuela have suffered under the yoke of the Chavez-Maduro regime and yearn for a return to democracy.  Those who have taken to the streets to protest the illegitimate re-election of Nicolas Maduro and the suspension of the legitimately constituted National Assembly are exercising their right to have their voices heard and take their country back from a tyrant.  I urge Venezuela’s military and security forces to play a positive role at this difficult moment and put the best interest of the Venezuelan people first.”

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.