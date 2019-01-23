Hoyer Statement on Venezuela
“The people of Venezuela have suffered under the yoke of the Chavez-Maduro regime and yearn for a return to democracy. Those who have taken to the streets to protest the illegitimate re-election of Nicolas Maduro and the suspension of the legitimately constituted National Assembly are exercising their right to have their voices heard and take their country back from a tyrant. I urge Venezuela’s military and security forces to play a positive role at this difficult moment and put the best interest of the Venezuelan people first.”
