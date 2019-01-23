THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JANUARY 24, 2019

“One Minutes” (5 per side) H.J.Res. 31 – Making further continuing appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security for fiscal year 2019 (Rep. Roybal-Allard – Appropriations) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations.



