Rogers Enhances Wireless Service in Sproat Lake on Vancouver Island

Ongoing network investments continue to improve wireless service in communities throughout British Columbia

PORT ALBERNI, B.C., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Rogers announced improved wireless service in Sproat Lake near Port Alberni on Vancouver Island. Now, Rogers and Fido customers in this busy community will have a faster, more reliable and consistent wireless experience than ever before. Rogers worked with the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and local political leaders to build the new cellular tower, which will benefit residents, businesses & local emergency responders.



From left to right: John Jack, Chair of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictRogers Communications, BC Region President, Rick Sellers, Penny Cote, Sproat Lake Electoral Director at Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District





/EIN News/ -- “Whether it’s to contact emergency services should the need arise, or to keep in touch with friends and family while at Sproat Lake, we know how important it is to provide our customers with high quality wireless access,” said Rick Sellers, President, British Columbia at Rogers Communications. “We are on the brink of the next generation of network technology, so these wireless enhancements not only connect customers on Vancouver Island to the moments that matter most in their lives today, but they also prepare our network for tomorrow.”

With this network investment, Rogers and Fido customers in Sproat Lake will be able to connect to more of the things they love, whether that means streaming their favourite videos, downloading work documents, posting on social media or even just chatting with friends.

The enhanced coverage will also improve wireless connection to emergency response services for residents, visitors and recreational users.

“Cellular coverage is no longer a luxury, it’s an absolute necessity for rural communities,” said Scott Fraser, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “This new cell tower will help grow the local economy, attract more tourists, and increase safety and emergency communication in the region.”

“Expanded wireless communications coverage contributes directly to economic development and community safety and security,” said John Jack, Director and Chair for the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District. “The new tower by Rogers Communications is a welcomed contribution to the region.”

Today’s announcement is one of several Rogers wireless enhancements on Vancouver Island including Qualicum Beach . Rogers continues to invest throughout British Columbia with major network expansions in Witset and along Highway 16 , Kelowna , Burnaby , Maple Ridge, Vancouver and across SkyTrain .

Rogers is currently working on a multi-year program to bring 5G to Canadians. Rogers has also announced plans to launch a national LTE-M network to enable the next era of IoT solutions in Canada, as well as a 5G research partnership with University of British Columbia , and a national infrastructure agreement with Ericsson . In 2018, Rogers completed live 5G testing at Rogers Centre and is currently testing 5G global standards. Rogers continues to upgrade its 4.5G network with the latest 5G-ready technology to be ready for 5G commercial deployment.

About Rogers

Rogers is a leading diversified Canadian communications and media company. We are Canada’s largest provider of wireless communications services and one of Canada’s leading providers of cable television, high-speed Internet, information technology, and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Through Rogers Media, we are engaged in radio and television broadcasting, sports, televised and online shopping, magazines, and digital media. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

SOURCE Rogers Communications Canada Inc. – English

For further information: media@rci.rogers.com , 647-747-5118

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80b78661-a167-4dd7-9eec-59b8b08c665b



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.