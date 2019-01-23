Hoyer: Shutting Down the Government is Irresponsible and Dangerous
"This is historic that we have shut down the government for this length of time, and it is unforgivable that we have put [at risk] 800,000 of our fellow citizens – people who work for this government; people who help millions of people every day to get assistance they need, or documents that they have to have to settle on a home, or make sure that there's training for firefighters, or any one of thousands of different critically important jobs that the federal government does. You on the Republican side of the aisle, my colleagues, have done that. You have shut down the government. We have not.”
"As the urgency of this shutdown grew last week, House Democrats attempted to send a continuing resolution at last year's funding levels. Now, it’s important to understand, last year's funding levels are the levels that were set when the Republicans were in charge of the House and the Senate, not Democratic numbers. This is not a partisan issue. This is an issue about doing the right thing: opening up the government."
