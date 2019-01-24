Arcadia™ Announces The World’s First Graphene Coated Field Watch
DuraPhene™ Selected as Ultimate Case Coating
The Model G1.0 features a compass rose discretely displayed on the chapter ring, military-style numerals, bold precision crafted hands, and large round lumen-filled indicators which complement the ivory face that is reminiscent of vintage watches with enameled finishes. Designed to be “read at a glance” is achieved with the custom, thin-wall, stainless steel case which allows a larger viewing area.
A traditional analog display is found on this 40mm utilitarian G1.0 field watch. In addition to the screw down back, “O” rings are incorporated to assure water resistant protection beyond 5ATM. The internal mechanism is the workhorse Miyota 2035 quartz movement by Citizen. The G1.0 is complemented by an embossed carbon fiber patterned, quick-release genuine leather band, with the Arcadia™ mark laser etched on the clasp and embossed on the inside of the band. All of this is handsomely presented in a branded leather presentation case. Suggested retail price: US $349.
“The Arcadia Field Watch, and coating, has been under development for almost two years. The technical challenge was working with the wonder material graphene…which was finally accomplished. Our team has successfully integrated leading edge materials with functional urban design,” stated Hal Herron, president.
About Graphene
In 2010, two researchers from the University of Manchester were awarded the Noble Prize for the graphene discovery. Basically, it is a two dimensional allotrope of carbon. Here are just a few of its remarkable attributes:
• 200X stronger than steel
• Harder than diamond
• 2 dimensional - 1 atom thick
• Can flex 20% without damage
• Enhanced corrosion resistance
• Conducts electricity 10X better than copper without the heat buildup
• Anti-microbial
About DuraPhene™
DuraPhene™ is a proprietary graphene coating designed to essentially become part of the substrate matrix which offers superior strength and adherence. Thermally fused. DuraPhene™ has applications in oil field equipment, solar panels, lifestyle products, marine products and more.
About Arcadia™
Arcadia™ is a new consumer lifestyle products company founded by a management team with design/build experience in the outdoor sector. Initial products will include custom designed chronographs that integrate the latest materials/technologies with traditional watch aesthetics.
For more information visit: www.arcadiawatches.com
Follow @arcadiawatch on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Twitter.
Arcadia Watches - Fly Fishing - World's First Graphene Coated Field Watch
