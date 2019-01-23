Noah The Best Coming of Age Story EVER!
Do you remember the first kiss or the first time you were ever attracted to someone? It's time for you to get out the memory data. This is the book for you!
What readers are saying about Noah True Love Never Dies,
Mitchell is a storyteller that uses her personal experience upon which to build her novels. I suppose the story would fit into Urban Fiction...but it is more a biography of a woman searching for love, including in the wrong places. It reads very much like a diary that she has kept since grade school and the content matures along with her as she becomes older. It is intimate, revealing and yet a story that fills you with the possibilities... With a totally satisfactory ending! Teens through adults will enjoy Tiffany and Noah's story... Check it out!
It is an American love story that craftily weaves a young girl journeys in loves as she becomes a woman.
The humorous, provocative, and biting reality of how women experience and express love fill the pages. In several places it caused me to reflect on the relationships I have had in the past. It was truly sobering.
Have fun and enjoy the emotional roller coaster Tiffany goes through to discover what love is all about. Reading this book was like reading a juicy diary. The characters each leave a lasting impression.
Carol Denise Mitchell is a fabulous story teller. Her remarkable, unique writing style drew me in from the very first chapter. I was fully engaged and turned the pages quickly to find out what could possibly happen next. The astounding, and complex, storyline and plot is concise, deep and oh so interesting. The character development is impressive and notable. They are memorable and well developed with interesting personalities and dispositions. Tiffany is a character that readers will connect with and relate to. I was completely absorbed in her story and couldn’t put the book down. This story is a lesson in life and love. It’s about finding that one true love that you’ll never forget and always long for. The language and descriptive writing is vivid and visually satisfying. The ending is fantastic and I was very satisfied. I highly recommend Noah: True Love Never Dies by Carol Denise Mitchell to all passionate romance
