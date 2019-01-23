Acuity Eyecare Group Expedites Digital Transformation using Nividous’ Robotic Process Automation Solution

Acuity Eyecare Group successfully accelerates digital transformation initiatives with the use of Nividous RPA Bots that automate more than 30 core processes.

MUMBAI, INDIA, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuity Eyecare Group, a market leading eyecare platform has significantly improved the process efficiency of its client facing and back office operations with a successful implementation of Nividous’ Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution. The company empowers eyecare professionals with the tools and resources necessary to provide their patients with full-scope professional eyecare and the highest quality product assortment and value. Nividous’ Robotic Process Automation solution has enabled end-to-end automation for Acuity Eyecare Group’s core operations that have a direct impact on delivering eye care services. Using the strong web automation and database automation capabilities of Nividous RPA Bots automate time-intensive operations such as claims processing across multiple carriers and change management for product pricing upon new acquisitions to enable enhanced productivity, accuracy, and efficiency. In addition, multiple automation projects are underway, including patients’ appointment scheduling using chatbots and invoice processing. The automation eliminates the need to consult data from multiple, disintegrated systems and allows Acuity Eyecare Group’s workforce to focus on serving more customers in less time.Commenting on this development, Satish Dave, Chief Information Officer at Acuity Eyecare Group said “Delivering excellent eye care products and services is the most valuable part of Acuity Eyecare Group’s business. Effective process automation enabled by Nividous RPA has freed up our workforce to focus more on delivering better customer services and building lasting partnerships. RPA has already proven to be a game changer for us to support our rapid growth.”Kaushal Mashruwala, co-founder at Nividous, said “Manual and time-consuming processes are the best fit for RPA. Moreover, Nividous RPA Bots are easy to build, integrate and maintain. Nividous has been working to help Acuity Eyecare Group to automate multiple areas of their business operations and the successful roll-out of the Bots for automating 30+ processes have contributed significantly towards spurring the program forward.”Nividous’ understanding of the customer’s business requirements and its crucial processes enabled speedy execution. The Nividous team used its Quick Start Engagement Model to understand the business requirements for building the Bots for several processes. The Bots were built within a few weeks and are now programmed to perform the scheduled tasks 24x7 without interruptions. Join a Webinar co-presented by Nividous and Acuity Eyecare Group to learn more.Nividous is a global software development and consulting company specializing in delivering digital process automation solutions that require deep technology knowledge, process proficiency, and domain expertise. It aims to create the maximum business value for enterprises around the globe by helping them work at their peak efficiency.The Nividous leadership has 25+ years of deep experience in delivering 500+ digital process automation solutions globally that are automating the entire value chain of its customers, used by more than 50,000 users and are deployed across 60+ engagements. Nividous’ digital process solutions have won multiple awards in the process automation space including the WFMC, Finnoviti and IDRBT awards.About Acuity Eyecare Group:As a practice acquisition and operational support team, Acuity Eyecare Group supports and empowers eyecare professionals to grow their practices while elevating focus on the most valuable part of the business—delivering excellent patient care.By leveraging the collective power and knowledge of the group, every member of the Acuity family will benefit from shared resources, proven best practices, and management expertise.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.