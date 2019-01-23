OwnBackup Selected by Varian for Proactive Salesforce Data Backup and Recovery Services

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OwnBackup today announced it has been selected by Varian as its strategic partner for Salesforce data backup and recovery services. As part of its information technology disaster recovery plan, Varian was on a mission to find a more frequent and comprehensive backup and recovery solution to comply with healthcare and life sciences regulations, and to keep their critical business data safe and readily available for their 3,000+ Salesforce users.



/EIN News/ -- Varian has formulated a powerful data protection plan with OwnBackup to backup all of their Salesforce data and metadata on a HIPAA-compliant environment, proactively monitor data changes and selective restore as needed, and improve developer effectiveness with Sandbox Seeding. The OwnBackup solution helps drives gains in data operations efficiency, data protection, and business value, in addition to helping customers meet increasingly stringent compliance mandates.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world.

For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About OwnBackup

OwnBackup, a leading cloud-to-cloud backup and restore vendor, provides secure, automated, daily backups of SaaS and PaaS data, as well as sophisticated data compare and restore tools for disaster recovery. OwnBackup covers data loss and corruption caused by human errors, malicious intent, integration errors and rogue applications. Built for security and privacy, OwnBackup exceeds the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements for backed-up data. Co-founded by seasoned data-recovery, data-protection and information-security experts, OwnBackup is a top-ranked backup and restore ISV on the Salesforce AppExchange and was named a Gartner “Cool Vendor” in Business Continuity and IT Disaster Recovery. Headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey, with R&D, support and other functions in Tel Aviv and London, OwnBackup is the vendor of choice for some of the world’s largest users of SaaS applications.

For more information, visit http://www.ownbackup.com

Media Contact:

Julia Salem, Content Marketing Manager, OwnBackup

+1 646.741.4309

julia@ownbackup.com



