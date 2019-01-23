Leading Luxury Villa Rental Company Increases Portfolio in Europe

Villa in the Amalfi Coast Villa Rentals South of France Villa Colibri France Worlds Most Luxurious Ski Chalet Villa Blanche South of France

World's most trusted villa rental company announces further expansion

We are really excited about our more recent expansion into so many new European Markets” — Linda Browne

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional Villas, one of the world’s leading luxury villa rental providers is increasing its portfolio of villas within Europe. Based in the picturesque town of Kenmare in County Kerry on the South West Coast of Ireland, this unique travel company features only the most luxurious vacation rentals throughout the world. Having a significant presence in the Caribbean has been the focus of Exceptional Villas for the last number of years. Exceptional Villas having dominated the rental sector in the Caribbean in recent years, now sees an increase in demand in Europe. The company is one of the top providers of vacation rentals throughout the Caribbean, and its discerning clients are now looking for more European destinations for 2019.

Currently, Exceptional Villas provides ski chalets and luxury apartments in Switzerland most notably in the village of Zermatt and Verbier. Both ski resorts are extremely popular with luxury travellers and they are by far some of the most sought-after ski destinations. Zermatt, in particular, is a location that is most sought-after by US clients. Framed by the dominate Matterhorn mountain, Zermatt is a car-free town offering a selection of gourmet mountain restaurants and some of the most breath-taking ski chalets in the world. Les Anges which is one of the most incredibly luxurious 5-star chalets is just one home that is part of the company’s portfolio and it is a two times winner of the World’s Best Ski Chalet both in 2017 & 2018.

Another popular country is Italy. Exceptional Villas has been renting luxury villas in Italy for a number of years and it is a popular destination for the US market. The stunning Amalfi Coast is one of the most sought-after locations with Italy as well as the rolling hills of Tuscany. The country offers some of the best cuisines and also offers a very cultural experience for visitors. Exceptional Villas will add the exclusive island of Capri to its portfolio this summer. Ibiza and Majorca in Spain are two more new destinations that Exceptional Villas will expand into this year.

Other locations where Exceptional Villas offers within Europe include the Greek Isles such as Santorini and Mykonos.

France will be a brand-new addition to Exceptional Villas portfolio in 2019. Featuring luxury villas on the Cote d’Azur, St Tropez, Provence and Corsica. Other destinations planned for 2019/2020 include Croatia, Austria, Cyprus and Portugal. Linda Browne, Sales and Marketing Manager for Exceptional Villas said: "We are really excited about our more recent expansion into so many new European Markets".

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their customers. The company specialises in matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing a complimentary concierge service. This service includes organising all aspects of the customer’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer. The company also offers a designated brand for Barbados called Villas Barbados and Ireland called Dream Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



