FXBrokerFeed Overviews This Week’s Forex Brokers News

ONTARIO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forex broker comparison service, FXBrokerFeed, has just released its weekly report, containing the latest news about some of the top Forex Broker trading platforms. The recently-launched service caught the attention of many traders from all over the world with its services, offering unbiased FX broker reviews and real-time trading signals.

FXTM

FXBrokerFeed reported that FXTM ( ForexTime ) is starting the year strong. According to FXBrokerFeed’s monitoring tools they are one of the forex brokers with the highest “Positive/Negative Mentions” ratio. FXTM also continues their limited promotion connected to their trading app. By downloading the FXTM trader app, clients get double cashback for a limited time. But FXBrokerFeed also points out that the promotion is limited to traders categorized as “Professional Clients” only.

The full Mentions and Analytics report on FXTM is available at:

https://fxbrokerfeed.com/reports/forextime/

FXTM Positive / Negative Mentions.

FXCM

FXBrokerFeed reported that following the widely successful launch of the FXCM Bitcoin CFD, the company is now also expanding into their second Crypto CFD offering by adding “Ethereum”. FXCM states that they will not look past this fact and they will continue to push-out additional Crypto CFD’s on their platform. According to FXbrokerFeed’s social monitoring tools, the good news seems to have “hit the right spot” thus the substantial increase in positive mentions with 63.83% increase over the last 15 days.

The full Mentions and Analytics report on FXCM is available at:

https://fxbrokerfeed.com/reports/fxcm/

Furthermore, FXBrokerFeed reported that FxPro and Forex.com are pulling in new traders solely due to sheer consistency. It has been also reported that both forex brokers are gaining steady ground with positive feedback from clients and a decrease in negative mentions. This led to both brokers being on FXbrokerFeed’s weekly top broker picks – FXTM ( ForexTime ) and FxPro.

FXBrokerFeed summarizes that for this past week, trading platforms are focusing more on new products, features and trading options in general. “However, the team also says that it is still early in the year and Forex Brokers are still setting up a solid ground for the upcoming trading months,” says the team of FXBrokerFeed.

About FXBrokerFeed:

Today’s traders need a dependable way to navigate through the ever-changing world of Forex trading. FXBrokerFeed is bringing relevant information about trading brokers and currency pairs 24/7 and is an essential tool that will help you improve your trading performance.

FXBrokerFeed - Find the Right Forex Broker for You



