Losberger De Boer wins build contract for Saudi Arabian Falconry Club

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Press release Losberger De Boer wins build contract for Saudi Arabian Falconry ClubGlobal temporary building specialist, Losberger De Boer, has secured the temporary structure build contract for a next generation Falconry Club to be constructed near Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.The complex will comprise 1,800sqm of interior space using Losberger De Boer’s Palas Double Decker modular building product, featuring a high quality VIP interior fitout together with mezzanine floors and lifts.Work began this month and was completed in 17 days, with the contract awarded for an undisclosed sum. This contract win comes only six months after Losberger De Boer was awarded the build contract covering the entire temporary structure for the world’s largest camel festival held in the Taif desert near Riyadh. A unique feature of the project was the 30 x 25m temporary building that had to be built in only eight days. Losberger De Boer delivered on deadline and the event was subsequently awarded the largest sporting event of its type globally, by Guinness World Records.Jim Muldoon, Managing Director at Losberger De Boer Middle East said: “We are becoming increasingly known for our rapid build times and range of 70 different modular building types, which have the look and feel of permanent buildings. We have forged a strong niche market in the mega-events space as well as for delivering high specification temporary buildings for projects where ISO-certification and premium build quality credentials are important.“Crucially, it's all about providing an unrivalled visitor experience for guests and building users and our teams work hard to ensure these high quality structures are erected safely and in record quick time, while keeping disruption to surrounding businesses or residents to a minimum. In recent years, Losberger De Boer has emerged as the preferred partner for Middle Eastern businesses wanting to accelerate new business openings, or events managers needing to stage major events at short notice. It follows that we are seeing our client base substantially grow as we move towards Dubai Expo 2020 and as Saudi Vision 2030 advances,” concluded Muldoon.With close to 700 projects delivered globally every year, Losberger De Boer also built the Middle East’s largest temporary exhibition hall, Bay X at King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia and the initial 15 temporary buildings for the Qiddiya Entertainment Resort which forms a critical part of the Saudi Government’s Vision 2030 economic transformation initiative.(Ends.)Please see high resolution photos attached and links belowFor more media information or an interview, contact: Alexandra Williams at IHC +971 52 869 7846, alexandra@ih-c.comHigh Resolution photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/11vJipGkk8yvg0wacjcbKoh5MsnMwKvxX Caption: Losberger de Boer Palas Double Decker modular building similar to the type being built in Saudi Arabia for falconry ClubNotes to the Editor:Losberger De Boer delivers bespoke turnkey temporary structures for events and commercial usage at any location and has been operating in the Middle East since 2000.As an award-winning global leader, Losberger De Boer helps leading multinational organisations fulfil their short-term business requirements and achieve their commercial goals by providing a range of temporary building concepts. From extra storage space solutions or fully-fledged event and leisure structuring to providing state-of-the-art educational facilities in record-breaking time.Losberger De Boer is ISO 9001:2008 certified and monitors and improves its processes by means of regular inspections. In line with its ambition to be an environmental leader, De Boer has been ISO 14001 certified since January 2011. ISO 14001 is a standardised norm for environmental management systems that is designed to constantly improve a company’s environmental performance.With offices across the Middle East in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, Losberger De Boer delivers a multitude of facilities associated with temporary and semi-permanent infrastructure and has an Arabic-speaking team handling a range of event and commercial projects in Saudi Arabia.In May 2017, Losberger Holdings agreed terms to acquire De Boer Structures. The merged company operating under the name Losberger De Boer Group creates a strong portfolio benefiting from increased scale, complementary skillsets, and a broad product portfolio. Combining the core capabilities of Losberger and De Boer covers the entire value chain, from engineering, procurement and production to sales and project management and is led by a management team that is composed of both Losberger and De Boer staff.Keywords:#LosbergerDeBoerME #Falconryclub #KSAConstruction #UAEConstruction #MENAContruction2019 #ConstructionOutlook



