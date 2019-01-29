VictimsSpeakDB.org Launches Book Promotion in Anticipation of Vatican's Summit on Clergy Sex Abuse February 21-24, 2019

Confession at the Vatican

In anticipation of Vatican’s Summit on Clergy Sex Abuse, February 21-24, 2019, VictimsSpeakDB Books and Amazon.com will be offering an exclusive book promotion.

The Roman Catholic Church can no longer exert its moral authority because it is has become an institution controlled by men who are intrinsically immoral. We are watching its demise in real time.” — G.R. Pafumi

SPRING VALLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presidents and other representatives of the world’s nearly 130 bishops’ conferences will gather in Rome next month for a summit on clergy sex abuse. Many experts are predicting it will be the most-covered Vatican event since the last papal election in 2013. The central issue the summit will address is, “The Protection of Minors in the Church.” Victim/survivors of abuse by clergy as well as members of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors will attend the summit. In anticipation of Vatican’s Summit on Clergy Sex Abuse, February 21-24, 2019, VictimsSpeakDB Books and Amazon.com will be offering an exclusive promotion on G.R. Pafumi’s four books covering the sex abuse crisis in the Catholic Church globally. From today and through the entire month of February, all four of Pafumi's books on Catholic clergy sex abuse and the history of the Church will be offered at substantially reduced prices.

• Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus: Volume I: Pain and Suffering, Aftermath of the Catholic Church's Belief in its Own Infallibility (Volume 1). Print Length: 515 pages. Publisher: VictimsSpeakDB Books, February 19, 2018.

Kindle List Price: $9.99. Promotion Price: $2.99. Discount: 70%.

• Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus: Volume II: Clergy Sex Abuse, The Indifference of the Last Six Popes. Print Length: 360 pages. Publisher: VictimsSpeakDB Books, May 1, 2018.

Kindle List Price: $9.99. Promotion Price: $2.99. Discount: 70%.

• Clergy Sex Abuse in the Catholic Church. Print Length: 615 pages. Publisher: VictimsSpeakDB Books, June 28, 2015.

Kindle List Price: $9.99. Promotion Price: $1.99. Discount: 80%.

• Bless Me Father, For You Have Sinned: Resident evil in a Catholic Church populated with sexual deviates, psychopaths, sadists and nonbelievers. Print Length: 458 pages. Publisher: VictimsSpeakDB Books, June 29, 2015.

Kindle List Price: $9.99. Promotion Price: $1.99. Discount: 80%.

Pope Francis and the Catholic Church are presently going through a crisis of papal proportions in many parts of the world. In January of 2018, Francis accused victims in Chile of calumny against a bishop who protected sex offenders in the Church. In August of 2018, a Pennsylvania Grand Jury released a report detailing abuse of over 1,000 minors by more than 300 Catholic clergy. A recent study noted that over the course of 65 years (1945 and 2010), 20 of 39 Dutch cardinals, bishops and their auxiliaries covered up sexual abuse. Another recent study documented the abuse of 3,677 minors by 1,670 priests and other clerics in Germany between 1946 and 2014.

Pafumi's four (4) books about clergy abuse delve into abuse worldwide They are, in part, based upon the research he compiled for the SACCADAS (Survivor Accounts of Catholic Clergy Abuse, Denial, Accountability and Silence) database. The database has thus far tracked the abuse of more than 17,000 minors and vulnerable adults by nearly 3,700 clerics in 55 countries. But his books not only report the hard facts (data and its analysis), but also the history of abuse by Catholic clergy and its cover-up by bishops, including the Bishop of Rome, the Pope himself. In "Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus: Volume II: Clergy Sex Abuse, The Indifference of the Last Six Popes," Pafumi describes how the last six popes did practically nothing to deal with this problem. The book covers the protection given to Father Julio Cesar Grassi by Archbishop Jorge Mario Bergogli, now known as Pope Francis. Bergoglio’s secret intervention with judges after Grassi’s conviction is believed to be, at least in part, the reason that Grassi, despite a 15-year sentence, remained free for years pending the outcomes of his many appeals. Grassi finally was sent to prison in September 2013, more than a decade after he was first charged, following the rejection of his third appeal. In the interim, he was free to abuse more children.

Pafumi's books provide a comprehensive history of clergy abuse and a description of a Church under fire worldwide. His books are available at a substantial discount through the end of February 2018 on Amazon.com. Anyone requiring a PDF copy of any of the four books should fill out the Contact Us form on the VictimsSpeakDB.org website.



