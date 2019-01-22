Poetic Reflection Of A Dreamer

Poetic Reflections Of A Dreamer Hope

Changing the way the world views Poetry one verse at a time.

Not your typical Poetry Book” — Tracy Lee Harrington

WYLIE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracy Lee Harrington has one goal in mind and it is too change the way the world feels about poetry with her unique writing style.This book is not your typical poetry book. If you like music you will enjoy this book.

Miss Harrington's Book is a collection of Prose Poetry that is guaranteed too warm your heart. Miss Harrington Title of her Book Poetic Reflections Of A Dreamer was inspired by the old song The Impossible Dream by Andy Williams.

Miss Harrington wanted too share with the world that every dream is important and possible if you are willing to believe and go after your dreams. This book was written from Miss Harrington's heart and each verse was written with the

reader in mind.

