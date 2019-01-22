Hoyer Statement on Today’s SCOTUS Decision on Transgender Troops

“I am very concerned that the Supreme Court is allowing the Trump Administration to continue discriminating against transgender Americans wishing to serve their country as litigation on this issue makes its way through the courts. The Administration’s ban sends the wrong message to transgender people in our country that they do not have an equal place in our society. This ban not only discriminates; it also denies us the service of talented Americans and makes our country less safe. I will continue to stand up in defense of LGBT Americans to be accepted equally in our country in every way. I hope the courts will eventually strike down this ban and reaffirm the principle that all Americans should be treated equally.”