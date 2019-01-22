A Look Back at Water Power in 2018
Aquaharmonics, the grand prize winner of WPTO's 2016 Wave Energy Prize, joined Secretary Perry and other government and industry leaders at a White House roundtable discussion on the use of federal prizes and challenges to drive innovation.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy
