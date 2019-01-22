The Leadership Trend Everyone is Talking About

DURHAM, NC, US, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- If there’s one thing you can count on in health care, it’s that change and uncertainty are here today—and will continue tomorrow. It’s also true that an organization’s leadership style is the critical factor that determines how it meets and exceeds expectations in the face of such change and uncertainty.Far too many healthcare organizations lack effective leadership and fail to focus on developing leadership skills in managers and supervisors. Organizations that lack strong leaders—and have no time to focus on leadership development—are left with a “leadership gap.”In her new industry report, Can One Leadership Style Change the Way you Train and Retain Caregivers? In the Know ’s Linda Leekley tackles change, uncertainty, and the growing leadership gap in healthcare.Linda believes, “Organizations who adopt a transformational leadership style are better positioned to adapt to these changes, innovate new solutions, and remain positive and profitable in spite of growing uncertainty.”In her new report, Linda outlines the necessity and the motive for healthcare leaders to begin to focus on their leadership style in order to remain competitive in a changing market.The full report is available at https://goo.gl/RRqkTe About In the Know: In the Know is a nationally recognized training provider with over 20 years of experience in helping the aging care market train, engage and RETAIN caregivers. What makes In the Know unique? All their training materials are written by registered nurses who have trained and supervised caregivers in every environment—from the college classroom to the client’s kitchen table. And every course is developed by a skilled team of instructional designers who know how important it is for learning to be interactive, engaging—and frankly—fun!



