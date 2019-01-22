2019 Midwinter Executive Conference by the Numbers

By: Carol Abel, Vice President of Education Program Development, Food Marketing Institute

The countdown to the 2019 Midwinter Executive Conference has reached single digits. Soon, the food retail industry will gather together to delve deep into proven and emerging trends, and the impacts they will have on their business operations.

Here are some numbers that breakdown who’s attending and what the program entails:

1056 Registered attendees

229 Retailer and Wholesaler attendees, a record-breaking year

566 Associate Member attendees, another record-breaker

35 States and 5 countries represented

172 First-time attendees from retailers and brands such as Amplify Snack Brands, Boxed Wholesale, Campbell Soup Company, Edge, Giant Eagle, Inc, Jyve, Locai Solutions, Pharmavite, Shipt, Wakefern and more.

91 Companies participating in Strategic Executive Exchange business meetings

18 Education sessions addressing the complex components of 5 emerging issues driving change and opportunity in the industry

45 Industry experts exploring issues that impact the retail and CPG industries

24 FMItech Talks sharing new ideas and solutions to enhance your technology strategy

87 Companies have pledged to support the FMI Foundation through Stir It Up!, a lively cooking competition between food industry executives taking place on Sunday, January 28

$1,159,000 Dollars raised to support the FMI Foundation through Stir It Up!

5 Companies competing during Stir It Up! for awards in five Family Meals Categories

6 Gold Plate Awards highlight outstanding family meals promotional programs announced during Stir It Up!

99 Golfers participating in the FMI Food Industry Golf Tournament supporting FMI Leadership, Education, Advocacy, Development Fund (LEAD).

5 FMI Leadership Executive Awards presented, including:

Future Midwinter Date: January 24, 2020 – January 27, 2020