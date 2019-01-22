Intermountain Precision Genomics Program Unveils New Panel to More Accurately Classify Cancer Risk, Treatment Options

The ICG100 Myeloid Malignancies Panel from Intermountain Healthcare includes 63 genes and uses peripheral blood, bone marrow aspirate, fixed samples, or extracted DNA, to find faulty gene alterations through next-generation sequencing.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermountain Precision Genomics has developed a new gene panel that will provide clinical utility to classify and diagnose certain types of blood cancers.

The ICG100 Myeloid Malignancies Panel includes 63 genes and uses peripheral blood, bone marrow aspirate, fixed samples, or extracted DNA, to find faulty gene alterations through next-generation sequencing.

“The Myeloid Malignancies Panel will help clinicians accurately classify risk and guide treatment for patients,” said Jeremy Wallentine, MD, hemato-pathologist and medical director of the molecular laboratory at the Intermountain Central Laboratory. “For cancer patients that may require more aggressive therapies, the Myeloid Malignancies Panel allows for appropriate classification at diagnosis.”

Dr. Wallentine added that the panel offers additional insights, tools, and resources to help pathologists and oncologists understand the molecular evolution of a patient’s cancer.

“It also meets the updated guidelines set by the World Health Organization classification system for AML (acute myeloid leukemia), which is directly correlated to prognostication,” he said.

The ICG100 MMP identifies variants in genes that are known to be associated with a number of cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia, myeloid proliferative neoplasm, myeloid dysplastic syndrome and myeloid dysplastic/myeloid proliferative overlap disorders.

“This panel is a laboratory-developed test that identifies variants of clinical significance and matches cancer patients with molecular targeted therapy options,” said Tom Neuwerth, MB(ASCP)CM and CQA(ASQ), Intermountain Precision Genomics Clinical Development Manager. “The ICG100 MMP demonstrated robust, reproducible performance in the laboratory when compared to other methodologies.”

The ICG100 MMP test delivers results from multiple genes implicated in various myeloid lineage cancers in one test, as opposed to a diagnostic odyssey of single gene/single DNA variant evaluations. This provides a faster turnout-time and more diagnostic/prognostic information utilizing less of the sample. This all leads to oncologists getting the best information in a quicker setting to help treat the patient.

Intermountain Precision Genomics is a service of Intermountain Healthcare. For more information about Intermountain Precision Genomics, please visit: precisioncancer.org.

