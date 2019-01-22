Bell + Ivy Opens New Office in Las Vegas, Nevada

Digital marketing agency accelerates growth of full-service capabilities with expansion of new office space

We are now working closely with Las Vegas-based partners and have grown our service offering beyond digital marketing and PR to add production services, event management, and brand experiences...” — CEO & Co-Founder, Cynthia Johnson

LAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bell + Ivy, a digital marketing and personal branding agency located in Santa Monica, California, opens a second location in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their new office space is located inside of Son Studios, a photography studio and film production stage, conveniently located within 3 miles of the Las Vegas strip. Bell + Ivy’s expansion to Las Vegas was a decision strategically made by CEO & Co-Founder, Cynthia Johnson and Co-Founder & President, Zach Binder, to become a global full-service advertising agency. They opened the doors to their Vegas office on January 21, 2019.

This expansion accelerates their growth and ability to better offer their full-service marketing campaigns across, but not limited to, the healthcare, entertainment, technology, and lifestyle industries. They specialize in digital marketing, PR, and corporate storytelling. Bell + Ivy broadened their service offerings in May 2018 when they acquired Los Angeles PR firm, PR PROS, owned by Josh Weissman, who is now the Chief PR Officer.

“Las Vegas is the perfect place to grow and bring an entirely new experience for our clients,” says CEO and CO-Founder, Cynthia Johnson. “We are now working closely with Las Vegas-based partners and have grown our service offering beyond digital marketing and PR to add production services, event management, and brand experiences. Being in Las Vegas has opened the doors for Bell + Ivy to create both online and offline brand experiences and marketing campaigns.”

For more information, visit www.bellivy.com.

About Bell + Ivy

Bell + Ivy was founded in 2016 by Cynthia Johnson and Zach Binder. They are a personal branding and digital marketing agency located in Santa Monica, California. Their prestigious clientele range from tech-experts, healthcare professionals, fortune 1000 executives and brands, to name a few. Learn more information and visit the company website at bellivy.com. Follow Cynthia and Zach on social media at @cynthiaLIVE and @zebinder or contact them via email at cynthia@bellivy.com, zach@bellivy.com.



