THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JANUARY 22, 2019
**Following one minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:00 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (6 bills)
- H.R. 439 – National FFA Organization’s Federal Charter Amendments Act (Rep. Langevin – Judiciary)
- H.R. 498 – Clean Up the Code Act of 2019 (Rep. Chabot – Judiciary)
- H.R. 31 – Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 353 – To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes (Rep. Yoho – Foreign Affair)
- H.R. 676 – NATO Support Act (Rep. Panetta – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 328 – Hack Your State Department Act (Rep. Lieu – Foreign Affairs)
