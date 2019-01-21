BAY GARDENS ADDS LUXURY VILLA ACCOMMODATIONS IN ST. LUCIA

The new Waters Edge Villas in St. Lucia The villas offer beautiful views of Rodney Bay Marina.

CASTRIES, ST. LUCIA, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ST. LUCIA (January 15, 2019) - Bay Gardens Resorts has added a fifth property to its collection of hotels in St. Lucia.After opening the 35-room Bay Gardens Marina Haven last summer, the locally owned and operated family of hotels has introduced a private luxury villa vacation rental facility called "Waters Edge", featuring two villas, surrounded by tropical gardens with picturesque views of the Rodney Bay Marina.Managing Director Joyce Destang, OBE said the company timed the opening with the start of the peak winter season, and the response has been exceptional. "These villas represent our top tier offering across the Bay Gardens growing brand of hotels and resorts," said Mrs. Destang, adding that the accommodations are ideally and affordably suited for groups and families.Mrs. Destang, who was primarily responsible for the design, layout and vision of the upmarket accommodations, explained that the vision behind the villas was to combine luxury villa living with access to resort life as guests can opt for a relaxing secluded experience or take advantage of the diverse culinary experiences at neighboring Bay Gardens properties, accessible via a complimentary shuttle service or a short walk. Also included is unlimited access to the resort group's Splash Island Water Park as well as nonmotorized water sports activities.Each fully air-conditioned villa has four bedrooms with king and double beds and living room with complimentary Wi-Fi Access, and is uniquely designed with its own private swimming pool, terrace and custom designed amenities. This setting provides the best combination of luxury and resort life with its own concierge service, private deck on the water, and access to privileges across all Bay Gardens properties.All rates include breakfast for up to eight persons, and Bay Gardens, through its concierge service, also provides tailored in-villa dining experiences.For a limited time, visitors who book seven or more nights (through January 28, 2019), will receive a complimentary private half-day catamaran charter experience.Bay Gardens ResortsBay Gardens Resorts is a group of locally owned and operated award-winning hotels all located within, or near, Rodney Bay Village, St. Lucia's entertainment capital. All five of Bay Gardens Resorts' properties - Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Marina Haven and Bay Gardens Waters Edge Villas - are close to more than 40 restaurants, entertainment venues, duty-free shopping malls, Treasure Bay Casino and Rodney Bay Marina. All properties offer comfortable accommodations, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and warm Caribbean service and hospitality. Bay Gardens' Splash Island Water Park, the first open water sports park in the nation, is a popular attraction off St. Lucia's Reduit Beach.For further information, visit www.baygardensresorts.com ENDSContact:Nikisha RabessBay Gardens Resorts+1 758-457-8535Email: nrabess@baygardensresorts.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.