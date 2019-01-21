21 January 2019

Food and Drink Federation response to scrapping of fee for EU Settlement Scheme

Back to list of articles

Please find the Food and Drink Federation statement regarding the scrapping of the fee for the EU Settlement Scheme below.

Ian Wright CBE, FDF Chief Executive, said:

“We welcome today's announcement that the Government is planning on scrapping the fee associated with the EU Settlement Scheme. The food and drink manufacturing industry employs 117,000 highly valued EU workers, making up almost a third of our workforce, and their contribution to our sector is vital.

“FDF was one of the first trade organisations to call for certainty for EU nationals and this is an encouraging development. Further work is now needed to make sure the right to stay and the Settlement Scheme is swiftly and effectively communicated to eligible EU citizens wishing to stay in the UK and that employers are provided with the tools needed to support their workforce.

“While elements of the Prime Ministers statement are to be welcomed, the ongoing lack of certainty for business about our immediate and longer-term relationship with our nearest and biggest trading partner continues to undermine business confidence.”

More information

Contact Debbie McCreath, Corporate Affairs Division, at: debbie.mccreath@fdf.org.uk, or +44 (0) 20 7420 7152.

Back to list of articles