Hoyer Statement on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

“As we join together to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, let us reaffirm his message of brotherhood and sisterhood as a foundation for our common enterprise of American democracy. We cannot be one nation, indivisible, unless we consciously choose to see one another as equals and compatriots, regardless of color, creed, income, gender, or ideology. Never before has it been more important to embrace Dr. King’s admonition that ‘we must either learn to live together as brothers or we are all going to perish together as fools.’ “Though we live in a time of uncertainty, we can be certain that kindness, compassion, and tolerance are stronger and more lasting forces than cruelty, ignorance, and hate. What gives these forces power, however, is not inevitability but the persistent determination of good-hearted and good-natured people, which our nation is blessed to have in abundance. Now is a time to call up that power, to bring these positive forces to bear, and to use them to shape a better future for ourselves, our children, and generations to come. This is the legacy Dr. King left us, which inspires me every day as I work closely with my House Democratic colleagues and my friends in the Congressional Black Caucus to stand against injustice and fight for equality and opportunity for all. Together, we will continue to hold the line against efforts to gut the Civil Rights Act, make voting more difficult, withdraw from the war on poverty, and impede access to economic security. “Dr. King marched, preached, and sacrificed for the twin causes of justice and opportunity, and I hope all Americans will continue to celebrate his life and legacy by reflecting on the work that remains and giving our time and energy to make his causes our own. May his spirit continue to guide us forward as we work to perfect our union and bring our nation together under the shelter of the ‘single garment of destiny’ we share.”