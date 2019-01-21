Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Motor, 1HP, CID1 CIID1, 3600 RPM

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof 1 HP motor rated for use in Class I, Division 1 and Class II Division 1 hazardous locations. This unit is compatible with 230V AC three-phase 60Hz, offers 1.6 FLA and features a NEMA 56 motor.



The 1 HP unit is compatible with 230V AC three phase 60 Hz and offers 1.6 FLA @ high. This Class F insulation rated explosion proof motor features a NEMA 56 motor.





The EXP-MTR-3P-230-1HP-3.6K-56 fractional explosion proof motor can be installed with industrial systems through an integrated mounting foot and is thermally protected. This unit offers 77% full-load efficiency and can generate 3,600 RPM. This IP55-rated, fan-cooled unit is totally enclosed and features an ambient temperature rating of 50˚C.



Larson Electronics’ explosion proof motor comes equipped with aluminum endshields and features Class F insulation with a 1.0 service factor. This unit is rated for use in Class I, Division 1, Groups C and D, and Class II, Division 1, Groups F and G hazardous locations. This unit comes with 24 inches of +2/-0 leads for electrical connections and an unassembled conduit box. Suitable applications of this 27lb unit include use in hazardous locations, industrial facilities, chemical processing plants, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

