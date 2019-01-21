Forbes Technology Council Selects mobilityView CEO Thom Damstra To Exclusive Invitation-Only Community

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto, 21st January — mobilityView, the leading provider of mobile data platforms for mobile smart devices (smartphones and tablets) CEO Thom Damstra, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.Thom Damstra was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.“We are honored to welcome Thom into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”“I am delighted to be invited to join the Forbes Technology Council and is recognition for the ground breaking approach and though leadership mobilityView has brought to the wireless industry. Our Mobile Cost Management and Smart Business Intelligence capabilities represent a next generation analytics capability. Our unique approach provides our end customers and channel partners with an increased level of insight previously thought impossible. We are currently in trials/contract signed/commercially deployed with the global operator community who serve least 250m subscribers,” says mobilityView CEO, Thom Damstra.mobilityView’s Smart Business Insight (SBI) Platform drives a series of uncorrelated solutions, which all deliver quantifiable and unambiguous digital transformation. The solutions are applicable for businesses of all sizes, as a function of data-driven insights from mobile smart devices (smartphones, phablets, tablets, etc.). Helping them to:• Gain InsightSmart data from smart devices for business problem solving• UnderstandOperational risk, productivity improvements and efficiency• Reduce CostsReal-time detailed business / personal usage and cost calculations• AutomateExpense and taxation reports, mitigate smart device tax risksThe Platform is an enterprise-grade cloud service providing real-time Smart Business Intelligence (SBI) for businesses of any size. It provides a complete view of all mobile costs (voice, SMS, data, local/roaming), previously not thought possible, across the entire business. mobilityView exists to drive business process change that results in accelerating the achievement of business goals and objectives, and profitability.“In an IoT (Internet of Things) world, optimal data collection is where people will interact with services, applications, and information on mobile smart devices and not the wireless network. Real-time mobile data analytics from mobile smart devices enhances customer care / in-house productivity apps and enables unique creation of new interactions, business models, and solutions crucial in competing in an IoT world,” said Thom Damstra, CEO of mobilityView. “Real-time mobile smart device based data is always 100% useful, applicable and relevant to business problem solving. mobilityView implemented and adheres to Privacy By Design (PbD) principals, which have been adopted at the core of the European Union’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulations) legislation. This changes the current privacy paradigm, by empowering the users of the system to be in control of their own personal privacy. Ask any CIO or corporate IT department and they will tell you their current IT systems do not deliver this today.”About Forbes Technology Council (FTC)Forbes, one of the most iconic media companies in the world, and the team behind YEC, a world-class entrepreneurship organization, have partnered to create a new kind of professional community — Forbes Councils. Our team spent years talking to top professionals about what was working, and what was broken, in their business relationships and communities. What we found was an industry in need of a major update — one stuck in the trading-business-cards age of networking, offering little more than superficial relationships and benefits. Through our selection process, we recruit and invite members not just on the basis of career success, but on their diversity of perspective and willingness to give as much as they gain. The solutions are applicable for businesses of all sizes, as a function of data-driven insights from mobile smart devices (smart phones, phablets, tablets, etc.). mobilityView exists to drive business process change that results in accelerating the achievement of business goals and objectives, and profitability.mobilityView enables any business to align and mobile smart devices to business goals and objectives, to drive efficiency and profitability, an increased measurable sales and marketing engagement effectiveness with customers. mobilityView transforms mobile smart devices into powerful strategic assets driving measurable productivity improvements and lower costs for a leaner, more competitive, business.mobilityView enables businesses to gain insight, understand mobile spend, reduce mobile costs and simplify mobile expenses, to ensure tax compliance, while putting end users in control of their own privacy. For enterprises to be data-driven, customer centric, have the right ideas and make the right decisions, they need the information that mobilityView provides..Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, mobilityView was incorporated in 2014, with an impressive Board of Directors, very knowledgeable of enterprise mobility, focused on growth and good governance. To find out more, please visit our website at https://www.mobilityview.com Contact: pressrelations@mobilityview.com



