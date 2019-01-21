Amy Winters​, celebrates 20 years by expanding services and options for​ ​Amy Winters Events in NY, NEW JERSEY, FLORIDA

We are committed to our clients to insure their experiences are flawless, so that their dreams become realities.” — Amy Winters

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Influencer and Renowned Event Planner, Amy Winters, ​celebrates 20 years by expanding services and options for​ ​Amy Winters Events

We are thrilled to announce these services as new options to work with either Amy, or her team or a combination of both. Amy Winters Events​ ​discretion and integrity, in keeping the highest quality of personal service, will continue to be at the foremost of the mission statement no matter which service is booked.

Amy Winters Events.​..Full Event Planning-As always, full event planning is offered for those clients who want the complete experience. Please visit amywintersevents.com for complete details...And Now!

Two Months of AWE​- Partial Planning

This program is designed for families who want to plan the event itself, but need some help along the way. We will keep you on track and guide you in the direction that YOU want to go. This begins with an initial consultation to discuss your vision and combine the work and details you have already done, along with some advise on how to tweak to your advantage. We will be the “ experts” overseeing all aspects to insure perfect execution.

As with all our programs, we will be there for the entire weekend.

The Day Of​......The Wedding Day Coordination

A Little Help​...........Hourly Consultation - Our hourly fee is $150.00 Amywintersevents.com Instagram: Fetegroup Facebook Amy Winters Events



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.