Clarion bags a top spot on Clutch’s Global Software Development Leaders List 2018

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarion Technologies is top ranking amongst the software development outsourcing companies in india providing top tech talent for forward-looking small and medium enterprises. We’re thrilled to share that Clarion has now been named as a 2018 Global leader in the Software Development Segment by Clutch across multiple categories including mobile app developers (Android, iOS) and web & software developers (React Native, .NET, PHP , Ruby on Rails, AngularJS , Magento, Shopify, WordPress, Drupal, AR/VR, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Chatbots).Earlier this year, Clarion was also highlighted on the Clutch list of Top B2B Companies in India. In 2017, Clarion was also on the Clutch list of Top IT Outsourcing companies in the world.To earn a top spot on a Clutch list, companies must excel in aspects like expertise in a given industry, the ‘ability to deliver’, market presence, the services offered as well as client reviews. In fact, client reviews form the backbone of the Clutch ranking methodology. The Clutch analysts speak directly with the clients of the company and source verified and comprehensive reviews that capture the relevant aspects of their association. Clarion has always managed to cut through the noise and consistently exhibit a strong performance and excellent client reviews on Clutch, right from 2012.Commenting on the occasion, Vinod Kumar M – Vice President Marketing, Clarion Technologies. said “Clarion empowers clients with high-quality resources across technologies, enabling them to create customer-centric digital experiences. Our vEngagement model provides the right skill sets, process rigor and quality commitment that our clients seek in their engagements. Over the past 18 years, we have successfully delivered projects for more than 1100 clients globally. This recognition is a testimony to the fact that our clients appreciate our work.”One of the first reviews was over 1000 words.The 1st review asserted,"I would recommend them any day of the week. Clarion continued to add advantageous features to the initial system and improve their business model. The team provided a wide range of competent leadership and expertise at each stage of the project, from systems analysts to coding and testing. They also delivered a high level of accountability."A recent reviewer stated,“The quality of the work is fantastic. We’ve had zero complaints and we’re happy with all their work so far. Despite the time difference, Clarion Technologies continues to execute a full array of technological services under a cohesive and communicative team of people, in a timely fashion. Their quality of work has resulted in minimal defects and an expansion of partnership”These reviews are a testimony to the consistency in quality over all these years.We’re extremely proud of our team for this accomplishment, and their dedication, expertise and relentless enthusiasm. We are just as grateful for each and every client who trusted us to be their technology partner as we build some ground-breaking digital products together.To find out more about how Clarion Technologies offers SMBs a powerful and convenient way to build software products and solutions, or to read other reviews, you can visit our Clutch profileAbout ClutchA B2B research, ratings and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch’s methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality and market presence.About Clarion TechnologiesClarion Technologies is a leading technology solutions provider specializing in web, mobile and technology services. Clarion’s unique engagement model vEmployee helps clients to leverage the best of outsourcing world with high-quality resources and world-class technical supervision and infrastructure. Clarion Technologies focuses on next generation web technologies for Manufacturing, BFSI, Education, Construction, Healthcare, Telecomm, Media and Retail industries. development, Cloud Strategy & Development, Internet of Things, Analytics & BI, Applications Testing and Agile Project Management.For media queries, please contact:



