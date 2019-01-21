VegaWallet's New Application Make Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Easy For Everyone

This new application provides a simple to use interface with easy to read data.

VegaWallet hopes the release of their new wallet application makes cryptocurrency transactions easier for a new generation of users.

VegaWallet (Crex24:VGW)

Simplicity is key! If you want to continue to promote the growth of this special technology then you need to implement an easier way for the every day person to use it!” — Jacob Ballou : Co-Founder of VegaWallet

VALLETTA, MALTA, January 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popularity of cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, continuously grows throughout today's world. The increasing use of this technology for financial transactions such as cross border remittance or peer to peer purchases also continues to increase. New software and technology are introduced daily to attract niche customers but many platforms continue to forget about one thing, the new generation of users.

In order to accommodate this new generation of users, VegaWallet has promised to implement a complete cryptocurrency platform. Their platform promises to make things simpler for people new to using blockchain based payment methods. The first phase of their roadmap is coming to an end with the release of their secure digital asset wallet. While most wallets tend to focus on one specific asset, VegaWallet launches with support for five. These include the ever popular Bitcoin, and other popular cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, and their very own VegaWallet Token. Most platforms sacrifice several features to promote other specific needs. VegaWallet does not sacrifice security, usability, or overall performance and is truly in a league of its own.

VegaWallet is a complete cryptocurrency platform with their secure mobile wallet acting as one small part of the encompassing user experience. The VegaWallet experience is designed for both beginners and veterans. The easy to use interface and options have made it simpler than ever to start your journey into cryptocurrency. The application provides users with a dashboard introducing the simplest to read price data on the market, followed by an immaculately designed wallet interface for asset storage. They have promised to continually provide updates to the new application including but not limited to: more features, improved user functions, and even options like in-app trading, and one-time use credit card number capabilities.

VegaWallet is an ambitious start-up registered in Malta with plans to introduce simple platforms to other niches of the cryptocurrency as well. Their digital asset and utility token exchange launch shortly followed by their bread and butter projects, the full point of sale and "VegaPay" update to their application. They have promised their point of sale will make it just as easy to accept cryptocurrency while running your business as it currently is to accept credit cards. The system will be "backward" compatible with credit card and cash functions as well. It will also include features like inventory management, employee management, and payroll services to truly help replace outdated systems used by so many local businesses around the world. Giving these businesses features like this for next to nothing is the main selling point in the future interest of this platform and could possibly help lead to an overall market revolution.

For now, we can see a glimpse of what this new and thriving business can deliver to the market, especially in times when most people lack full understanding. Several partnerships have formed with prominent companies across the States and throughout the globe in order to advance their mission of real-world applications. You can download the VegaWallet Application on the App Store or Google Play. The company even provides a thorough walkthrough on their blog for new users in order to successfully set up their account and understand what they are looking at. If you would like to learn more please visit https://VegaWallet.com

-Written by an external source. VegaWallet is dually registered in Delaware as VegaWallet LLC.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.