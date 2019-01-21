CCP delivers new IoT sensors for Cre8tec

CCP delivers new LPWAN movement sensor and positions for an emerging opportunity to manufacture 80,000 tags.

CCP Technologies Limited (ASX:CT1) (ASX:CT1)

MELBOUNRE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Key highlights:• CCP completes initial IoT hardware development contract for Cre8tec• New LPWAN movement sensor for pest control• Emerging opportunity for CCP to manufacture 80,000 tags• Builds on growing number of IT development contracts for CCPCCP Technologies Limited (ASX:CT1) (“CCP” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the first phase of its contract development project with Singapore-based Cre8tec Pte Ltd. The Company is discussing further opportunities with Cre8tec, including the ongoing manufacture of infra-red sensing Internet of Things (IoT) devices.Under a Head Agreement, Cre8tec can contract CCP to provide numerous services spanning hardware, firmware and software development and related support. The first contract involved leveraging CCP’s IoT hardware platform to develop a new low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) movement detection sensor for Cre8tec. CCP designed and built the passive infrared (PIR) sensor to communicate on NB-IoT and CatM1 networks to reliably operate in harsh outdoor conditions.Winston Baptista, Managing Director of Cre8tec said,“CCP has done a great job for us delivering exactly what we need to launch our new Ratsense product. Our customers require a highly reliable device to capture rodent movement in challenging environments. We are confident this new outdoor LPWAN device will extend the market opportunity for us. Based on current sales, we expect to deploy more than 80,000 sensors by 2020.”The contract to develop the new movement detection sensor included circuit board component selection and testing, antenna and battery optimisation, and final printed circuit board (PCB) layout design and construction. CCP also developed firmware to optimise battery longevity and maximise communication reliability whilst meeting the operational requirements. The Company delivered working prototypes to Cre8tec in January 2019.Michael White, Michael White, Chief Executive Officer of CCP said,“We are working with Cre8tec to explore other opportunities to harness CCP’s IoT development and product management capabilities to further improve commercial outcomes for Cre8tec. This includes extending our partnership to underpin future production requirements. CCP has a mature in-house IoT product development, manufacture and support capability which is now presenting new revenue opportunities for the Company.”CCP offers cost effective and rapid development of IoT solutions. The Company brings extensive experience in project scoping and requirements definition, edge-computing IoT device prototyping and manufacture, platform development, including big data, machine learning and Blockchain.About CCP NetworkCCP offers a critical control point management system in Australia and North America, and has an emerging presence in Singapore. Critical control points are the points in a supply chain where a failure of standard operating procedure has potential to cause serious harm to people – and to a business’ reputation and bottom line. Standard critical control points include temperature, energy, environment (e.g. air and water quality, pH, chemicals, noise, acoustics and gases) and movement.CCP captures data using Smart Tags (sensors) and an advanced Internet of Things (IoT) network. Data is delivered to the company’s big data cloud platform where it is analysed to deliver business intelligence. Customers access this information through Web and Mobile Dashboards; and they receive real-time alerts via SMS, email and push notifications.The Company’s first target market is the food industry, where food safety regulation, energy savings and waste reduction drives adoption.About Cre8tecCre8tec is a leading provider of rodent monitoring solutions (Ratsense) which track rodents and provide insights to rodent activity, including mapping and other analytics. This information is used to develop effective rodent control programs. Cre8tec has customers across Asia, Australia and Europe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.