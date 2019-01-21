Afin Coin will be started trading on Latoken Exchange this 21st of January 2019 at 5:00pm. GMT+7

Join our Trading campaign to win the lucky draw!

MARINA BAY FINANCIAL TOWER2, SINGAPORE, January 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asian Fintech PTE LTD, the creators of the Afin Coin have an agreement in place to list on the LATOKEN Exchange starting on 21st of January 2019 at 5:00pm. GMT+7.

Engaging the opening day with Trading competition to win their prizes. As Asian Fintech PTE LTD also offers a range of services for businesses who desire a crypto-ready system, in the Afin Coin Platform. Companies that have already enlisted the platform services through AfinCoin.io include a popular day spa, and a mid-sized auction firm specializing in auction management. Moreover, the mining management platform is ready for service. Exact details available to the public, on the Afin Coin website.

