Peak Health Voted Best Orlando Chiropractor, Sports Medicine & Orthopedics Facility

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peak Health has recently announced that they have been voted as the best orlando chiropractor, sports medicine facility and orthopedic doctor in central Florida. According to the management, this is a great achievement for the whole staff including all nurse practitioners, chiropractors, doctors, and the rest of the staff. They offered their deepest gratitude to the patients who have showed trust in their expertise.Dr. Luis Del Rio, founder and Director of Regenerative Medicine said:“We are committed to the well-being of our patients and help them to relieve their pain through our chiropractic care.”Peak health is a well-known healthcare facility, popular for their state of the art office setup, high level of expertise and best chiropractic treatment in Central Florida. They treat almost every abnormality or disorder associated with the musculoskeletal system.Some of the best treatments offered by this Orlando chiropractor office include Neuropathy treatment, Chiropractic care, Stem Cell Therapy, back and knee pain relief, sciatica and Prolotherapy. In addition, they also offer their services to treat auto accident injuries, sports injuries, and Carpal Tunnel.Dr. Del Rio further stated, “Here at Peak Health, we do believe that spinal disorders or misalignments caused by injuries or any other reason may affect the overall performance of our body. The effects of the disease may also be felt in those areas that are not linked with the spinal cord. Hence, it requires treating the abnormalities immediately, irrespective of the amount of discomfort or nature of the disorder.”Their Orlando chiropractor office provides authentic treatment to the patients of all ages including, infants, adults, and elderly people. It is a safe and drug-free procedure, which utilizes a gentle and less invasive approach to address the issue of spinal misalignments. After the natural order of a spine is regained, the body would start to perform its function properly.Moreover, Stem Cell Therapy offered by Peak Health is also considered as the best in Central Florida. Specifically, when dealing with joint pain, this treatment has proved to be the most effective. It has managed to provide such results that are not obtainable through ordinary medication or surgery.Talking about Proliferation Therapy or Prolotherapy, it is a non-surgical and result-oriented method to treat sports injuries, Osteoarthritis, lower back pain, and tendinitis. This procedure serves as an alternative for those, who are reluctant to undergo surgical treatments or to take pain relief medication. Peak Health recommends this method and practices it at both their Orlando and Kissimmee offices. It involves injecting a natural substance into the affected area and promotes regeneration of muscles, tendons, and even the nerve cells.In fact, the major focus of concern for medical treatments is relief from pain; hence, leaving the major cause of issue unattended. Stem cell therapy involves regeneration of muscles, nerve tissues, and even bones. The process is secure as well as promotes healing and proves to be less invasive than any other treatment such as surgery.Jesenia Ginyard is a patient, getting her treatment at Peak Health’s Orlando chiropractor Orlando office. She reported positively regarding staff behavior and level of treatment offered to her.Again, the entire team at both Peak Health Orlando and Kissimmee want to thank every single patient for their incredible support and the trust placed in our team.Location:8927 Conroy Windermere Road, Orlando, FL 32835Contact:



