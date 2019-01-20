Does the Quality of Solar Equipment make a Difference?

A deeper take on whether South Africans should consider quality equipment from a reputable supplier.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, January 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South African economy rarely reaches the news with a positive headline. And when it happens, the Rand usually piggybacks on what is happening internationally. It has yet to grow based on local changes, instead of bask in the glory or downfall of an overseas economy.Based on this knowledge, which directly influences living expenses in general, it is understandable that people want to save. This creates the problem of whether to focus on quantity or quality. And as with everything in life, not all solar panels are created equal. For example, monocrystalline panels look like polycrystalline at face value. But they are essentially different in terms of construction.Monocrystalline panels make use of a solid silicone cell, whereas a polycrystalline panel is a combination of small cells. Both are efficient and effective while they have distinct differences, but where these panels were developed is what individuals should really be concerned about.Picking up a solar panel at the local hardware/convenience shop can help depending on what it will be used for. However, it can turn out to be a guessing game once the panel is in use. Because without proper information about the panel, the output, or even a warranty of some kind, it is no surprise that so many South Africans still believe solar is not worth the investment.The difference between buying panels off the street and going through an experienced supplier like Solar Advice is the knowledge and guarantee of the equipment being bought. For instance, Solar Advice provides specific details about panel brands, capabilities, specific warranties, and anything else that a consumer should be aware of. In addition, clients can ask for advice if there is something that is not clear to them.At the end of the day, quality solar equipment means there is a level of expectancy. An expectancy to be durable and efficient for years to come, as supposed to only for a few months, which is the risk when investing in equipment that does not even have the proper packaging. Investing in quality solar equipment also means someone specific can be held responsible.And while the prices of solar equipment are reaching a peak in terms of affordability, there is no better time like the present for South Africans to invest in their independence. Keeping in mind that solar arrays pay for themselves fairly quickly, it only makes sense to install quality equipment the first time.



