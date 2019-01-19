Hoyer Statement on President Trump's Speech

“President Trump and Senator McConnell need to open government today. The President must stop holding government hostage and end the shutdown so federal employees can get back to work serving the American people. There is no reason for Americans to be shut out of work and without a paycheck while negotiations take place on the best way to secure our borders.

“It was President Trump who took away DACA and TPS protections in the first place, and his proposal today does not provide the permanent solution that DREAMers and TPS recipients deserve. Democrats have proposed border security items such as advanced technology, infrastructure investments, and humanitarian assistance; the President mentioned some of these items today.

“I urge the President to reopen government now and for Senator McConnell to allow a vote on any of the eight bills that have passed the House to reopen government. With the government open, we can negotiate an agreement to strengthen border security that both sides can support and that is in the best interests of the American people.”